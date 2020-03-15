Barrick Museum has a hot, new exhibit

Mikayla Whitmore’s “Exit Strategy” at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is a stark reminder that the responsibility of a rescue falls to us.

“Exit Strategy” 2019, Hammer, gold paint, gold Mylar, spotlight (Erik Verduzco)

If the cabinet that houses a fire extinguisher promises to aid in the rescue of anyone who breaks it, then Mikayla Whitmore’s “Exit Strategy” at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is a stark reminder that the responsibility of a rescue falls to us.

Her gold-painted and Mylar-plated hammer reflects the unpreparedness she feels in times of crisis.

“How do you protect yourself and those you love when that moment comes?” she says. “We tend to forget our own mortality.”

She installed the piece in conjunction with her exhibit at the museum’s new Work Shop gallery space.

A new exhibition in The Work Shop, along with four other collections, will debut at the museum on March 27.