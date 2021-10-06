Battleborn’ author Claire Vaye Watkins returns to the Mojave

Claire Vaye Watkins first garnered attention in these parts with her first book, the 2012 short story collection “Battleborn,” now routinely atop on any list of best books about Las Vegas and Nevada.

Claire Vaye Watkins (Photo by Lise Watkins)

In late 2019, at the old Writer’s Block bookstore on Fremont Street, author Claire Vaye Watkins read a section from “Tecopa,” her novel in progress. Set in Reno, it was narrated by a woman in the midst of personal upheaval. Her voice was by turns scabrously funny, self-lacerating, haunted by pain. The audience was bowled over.

Now finished, due out Oct. 5, and given a fabulous new title — “I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness” — it’s about to discombobulate the rest of us, too. A book that defies easy description, it is, most broadly, the story of a woman in the grip of postpartum depression who flees from her husband and newborn into the Mojave for a reckoning with her, and our, past. Watkins has woven in aspects of her own life — her father’s involvement with the Manson Family (though not their murders), for example. The raves from early readers are ecstatic.

It was followed by the critical and commercial success of "Gold Fame Citrus," set in the desert Southwest and an early entry in the now burgeoning climate change dystopia genre.

Indeed, the Mojave is a constant in her work. “It’s everything — it’s made me who I am,” Watkins says. “My stories rise up from this place. Living in the Mojave made the land a central character in my life, and it raised me among fantastic storytellers.” She’s doing her best to return the favor. The West, she notes, has been largely inflicted with a “literature of ulterior motives,” one that explicitly or implicitly justifies a multitude of transgressions, from genocide and land theft to reckless resource extraction and nuclear testing.

“I’m always writing against the wasteland,” she says, “in defiance of the idea that the desert is a void awaiting plunder. This novel debunks that lie on a granular and deeply personal level, but each of (her books), in taking the desert as their muse, are insisting on the aliveness of this place and the beings who live here.”

Claire Vaye Watkins will read from “I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness” at 7 p.m., Oct. 15, at the Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.; free; thewritersblock.org