74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
main-img
Las Vegas Ballpark (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boys of Summerlin
An insider’s guide to the best finds at Las Vegas Ballpark
This story first appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Summer 2022 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Boys of Summerlin: An insider’s guide to the best of Las Vegas Ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2022 - 12:50 am
 
Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on ...
Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on ...
Fans watch an NCAA college baseball game between Arizona St. and UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Carne asada nachos in an Aviators helmet at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las ...
Carne asada nachos in an Aviators helmet at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Aviator ale brat, left, elote street dog and the 312 dog at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 1 ...
Aviator ale brat, left, elote street dog and the 312 dog at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Ballpark is considered one of the best minor league ballparks in the country. In fact, this season the Summerlin facility, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, leads the Pacific Coast League in attendance.

What’s great about Las Vegas Ballpark is there’s more than meets the eye. Sure, you can buy a ticket, grab a beer and a hot dog and enjoy the action on the diamond.

Or you could look for the hidden gems around the yard that will make your trip even more memorable.

Best seat

You’ll want the lower rows, sections 114-116. Why? They’re behind the road team dugout, they’ll be in the shade after three innings at day games, there’s full netting for foul balls and it’s the best place to hear chatter on the field.

Best place to catch a foul ball

Just move over a few sections to 118-121. Any seat will do. The netting ends at Section 118, and right-handed hitters litter the seats beyond there with foul balls.

Best cheap seat

The right-field berm ain’t big, but it’s cozy. Bring a blanket and enjoy the view. And the price is right at $13.

Best beer stop

There’s no shortage of canned beer, and about half of the concessions have draft beer. Head to the pool bar for the best selection on tap, including Aviator Ale from local brewery Tenaya Creek.

Best perk

The beverage stations next to the three main concession stands (behind home plate, right-field corner and left-field corner) are all-you-can-drink. Just buy a $4 cup and go back all you want.

Best vegetarian option

The concession stand behind home plate is the place to go for those who avoid eating meat. The roasted corn on the Elote Nachos is a deliciously creative twist on the traditional presentation and comes in a souvenir helmet you can wear afterward.

Best nostalgia

The concession stand across from the pool has Frito Pie. That will bring back memories of those Little League snack stands where Frito Pie seemed like a delicacy while waiting for your second game of the night.

Best selection of dogs

Aviator ale brat, left, at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin ...
Aviator ale brat, left, at Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

We’re not talking Bark at the Park night. We’re talking hot dogs, and the best variety is at the stand next to the pool. Bacon-wrapped wagyu dog with fire dust (made of Flaming Hot Cheetos), anyone?

Best desserts

If you’re lucky enough to be invited to sit in a suite, you owe it to yourself to get a treat off the dessert cart, which boasts a variety of layer cakes and cheesecakes, Rice Krispies treats and ice cream.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Guests pass by an Elvis Presley statue in the lobby of the Westgate in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Elvis stands alone in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Here are some ways Vegas continues its historic affiliation with The King, which is sure to be a hot topic with the June 24 release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic.

The Ichigo Daifuku at Suzuya Patisserie on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/La ...
Enjoy the summer moments with a traditional Japanese confection
By Sarah Bun rjmagazine

Much like the blossoms that burst forth on the branch only to flutter away weeks later, the traditional Japanese sweet known as ichigo daifuku is an ethereal bite available only in the spring and summertime.