79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
main-img
Building the foundation: Quinn Callahan of Las Vegas' Rock Center for Dance leads her students through a routine (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Minutes With Quinn Callahan
The founder of Las Vegas' highly regarded Rock Center for Dance on her path to the desert, her teaching philosophy and the big opportunity she almost turned down
This story first appeared in the Fall 2023 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Fall 2023 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Five minutes with Quinn Callahan of the Rock Dance Studio

By C.L. Gaber
September 17, 2023 - 12:03 am
 
Quinn Callahan with the Rock Center for Dance leads her students on a routine during class on T ...
Quinn Callahan with the Rock Center for Dance leads her students on a routine during class on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Quinn Callahan with the Rock Center for Dance leads her students on a routine during class on T ...
Quinn Callahan with the Rock Center for Dance leads her students on a routine during class on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What came first, walking or dancing?

When I was a little girl, my family moved to a small town in Illinois. I remember walking down Main Street one day and there was a dance studio. I just stood there at the big glass window looking in until finally the owner of the studio opened the door and said, ‘Do you want to come in?

What was the path that led to Las Vegas?

I danced professionally with the River North Dance Company in Chicago, musical theater in Chicago and in New York, plus commercial gigs and the Milwaukee Ballet. I came to Vegas in 1999 to do six months at the Luxor. I had a pre-conceived notion of what Las Vegas was, but, once I got here, I felt really good about it.

Quinn Callahan leads a class at her Rock Center for Dance in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow)
Quinn Callahan, founder of Las Vegas' Rock Center for Dance. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How did the Rock Center begin?

I opened in 2009 and the students came to me. All of a sudden Disney contacted us to do their Lion King auditions and rehearsals at the Rock. And Cirque contacted me to have their auditions here. I started with about 40 kids and it began to build via world of mouth. All of a sudden during competitions, we started getting recognized like crazy.

What do you see as the key to your studio’s success in competitions?

Some programs take the quick route. I don’t. It’s like a microwave dinner: It doesn’t taste as good as a slow-cooked meal. If you slow-cook a dancer and take the time to build and train, the results are wonderful. Some just want to dance fast and lift their leg up to their ear in a short period of time. I believe in the exercises that serve dancers and learning each step focusing on the muscles that surround bone and how we get them stronger. I teach the foundation.

What was it like to have your studio on NBC’s World of Dance?

Super stressful, but great! When they approached me, I said, “I’m not really interested. I need to focus on my studio.” Then I took the kids who won dance awards to the Cheesecake Factory to celebrate. I said, “By the way, you guys, NBC contacted me to put you on World of Dance and I said, ‘No.’” The kids were like, “What? You said no? We have to do it!” The kids really wanted to show the world that Vegas is not just about gambling. It was still very stressful, but the kids loved it.

Do you have to be an elite dancer to train at the Rock?

We have a couple of the top dancers in the world, but we train dancers of all abilities. Want to have some fun at a great hip hop class? Come in. You can learn some cool dance moves and call it a day, or you can train to be a champion.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
(Sveta Lari)
Who Makes Culture? The arts begin at home
By / RJ

We’ve so ruthlessly professionalized the notion of culture that we often imagine it to be a thing that can be provided only by the elect, a strange noble peerage of those who have “made it.”

UNLV quarterback and punter Randall Cunningham became a first-team All-America selection and th ...
Dawn of the City of Sports
By Sean DeFrank

Forty years ago, Las Vegas stirred from a civic slump and planted the seeds of a brilliant sporting future.

Jim Cowan, founder of Morpheus Fine Art, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in L ...
Gatherer of the Iconoclasts
By / RJ

Tired of dead ends in Hollywood, Jim Cowan moved to Las Vegas and bet his career that the strange, surreal art he loved would be a big deal. It was a winning gamble.

Pilita Simpson, founder of Positively Arts, a nonprofit with the goal of using arts as a vehicl ...
Elevating Las Vegas Kids, One Song at a Time
By Sarah Bun

Kids — and their social, emotional and intellectual growth — are at the center of Polita Simpson’s mission to create the foundation for good lives through the power of art.

Carmella Cao is a flute player with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra about a nebula captured by ...
Sound and the City: 7 classical musicians in the spaces that inspire them most
Photographs by L.E. Baskow, Interviews by Jason Bracelin

Over time, the relationship between musician and place becomes downright symbiotic. Springsteen and New Jersey, Cobain and Seattle, Newton and Las Vegas. The same goes even for the most hallowed of sounds.