Fruit-filled frozen paletas celebrate flavors, colors of Mexico

Paletas are sold in a number of shops and supermarkets in Southern Nevada in a nearly endless variety of color and flavor combinations, some with a creamy element.

From left: Rasperry and cream cheese, guava, strawberry and cream, fruit and cream cheese. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The name roughly translates to “little sticks” but the frozen fruity refreshments pack big flavor, and they are popping up all over Southern Nevada.

Paletas originated in the Michoacán region of Mexico and are sold in a number of local shops, whose employees test the limits of creativity in devising pops with colors as vibrant as their flavors. Here are three spots to find the cooling creations.

La Flor de la Michoacán Ice Cream’s Braulio Chavez said the most popular of the shop’s creamy flavors are cream cheese with fruit (strawberry, kiwi, peach and pecan), strawberry and cream, and Oreo cookies and cream. Top-selling water-based flavors at the shop are pico de gallo, pineapple, cucumber and mango with chili powder and pecan. $2.99 for water-based, $3.24 for creamy. Three locations; flordemichoacanicecream.com

Paletas y Helados de Michoacán’s Marlen Bolanos said her most popular creamy flavors are strawberry, mango, butter pecan, and banana, while water-based chamoy, lime, strawberry, tamarindo, and mango and chamoy are most beloved. $1.89 each. 894 W. Craig Road; 702-550-3982

And at La Real de Michoacán, Rosie Parra said top sellers are the chocolate-hazelnut Ferrero Rocher, rice pudding, strawberry with cream and without, mango with chili, and pico de gallo (mango with pineapple, cucumber and chili). $2.17 each. Three locations; realdemichoacan.business.site