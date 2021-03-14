Gear up and get outdoors

Get fired up

Solo Stove Bonfire, the stainless steel portable fire pit, dispenses with the need to tend a smoky fire while enjoying your back- yard or a campout. Break out the marshmallows! 19.5 inches wide by 14 inches tall, $260, solostove.com

Peer into the past

Susan Tatterson began photographing forsaken buildings and landscapes in 2008 while working on her master’s thesis at the University of Baltimore. That project developed into a passion, which she continues more than a decade later. Since then, she has turned her lens on deserted mining towns in the Southwest and created a series of books on the subject, including “Abandoned Nevada” (America Through Time, $25). The Cook Bank building’s remains in Rhyolite are featured along with lesser-known former mining towns such as Blair in Esmeralda County. Her premise is that ghost towns provide a window into the past that’s well worth looking through.

Shoot like a pro

The small, lightweight Starscope Monocular telescope attaches to cellphones, allowing users to capture images from miles away with with a powerful 12X magnifying lens. The waterproof, fogproof telescope is compatible with iPhones and Androids and comes with a tripod. $56, amazon.com