Get your own, one-of-a-kind lipstick shade

There are easily thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands, of lipsticks at Fashion Show Mall. Lippie lovers wanting their very own, one-of-a-kind shade now have that option, too, thanks to the recently opened Lip Lab by Bite Beauty. It’s one of just five freestanding boutiques where maquillage devotees can create bespoke bullets of any color, texture and flavor. There is a private room for (very) small groups, and virtual and in-home consultations are available as well. Appointments are required. Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. liplabboutique.com