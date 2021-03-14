45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
RJ Magazine

Get your own, one-of-a-kind lipstick shade

March 14, 2021 - 12:12 am
 
Make an appointment to pick out your very own shade of lipstick. (Lip Lab)
Make an appointment to pick out your very own shade of lipstick. (Lip Lab)
Lip Lab is a new store at Fashion Show mall. (Lip Lab)
Lip Lab is a new store at Fashion Show mall. (Lip Lab)

There are easily thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands, of lipsticks at Fashion Show Mall. Lippie lovers wanting their very own, one-of-a-kind shade now have that option, too, thanks to the recently opened Lip Lab by Bite Beauty. It’s one of just five freestanding boutiques where maquillage devotees can create bespoke bullets of any color, texture and flavor. There is a private room for (very) small groups, and virtual and in-home consultations are available as well. Appointments are required. Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. liplabboutique.com

Top Stories: rjmagazine
1
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
2
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
3
Mochi doughnuts are sweet, chewy and delightfully uniform
Mochi doughnuts are sweet, chewy and delightfully uniform
4
Container gardening is a thriving alternative to planting in harsh desert soil
Container gardening is a thriving alternative to planting in harsh desert soil
5
Silver and Black facts: 10 things you might not know about the Raiders
Silver and Black facts: 10 things you might not know about the Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Mark Hall-Patton conducts a Facebook Live session within the former Boulder City Depot building ...
End of the line for Mark Hall-Patton
By John M. Glionna

How a love of history turned a humble museum administrator into a celebrity.

Dario Diofebi (Illustration by Severiano del Castillo Galvan/rjmagazine)
Q&A with high-stakes poker player Dario Diofebi
By C.L. Gaber

The story focuses on a fictional Strip hotel, a high-stakes poker player, a clinically depressed cocktail waitress and a reporter fighting for their souls.