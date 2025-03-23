Here’s what’s on tap in Vegas arts & entertainment this spring

Art exhibits, music festivals, pet parades, bicycle races and more: Make plans with our entertainment calendar.

Through May 17

‘Color Made’

Nineteen artists use color to define and reshape the world in works currently on display at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Across different mediums, including paintings, fabric sculpture and cast glass, the artists establish spaces where they can create narratives and build community connections. unlv.edu

March 28-30

Tacos and Tamales Festival

Savor a variety of tacos and tamales, while sipping on margarita, tequila and craft beer tastings at the Desert Breeze Events Center. Lucha libre matches, music, cooking demonstrations and an art competition are also featured. tacosandtamaleslv.com

March 29

Pineapple Music Fest

This new family-friendly music festival will feature local bands, including indie rock act SECOS, at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park. lasvegasnevada.gov

April 5 & May 10

Night Market at Tivoli

Spend a fun Saturday night out browsing through handcrafted items, including jewelry, clothing, ceramics and more at Tivoli Village. tivolivillagelv.com

April 12

Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival

The free, family-friendly festival celebrates Bluegrass and Americana music with live performances, an artisan marketplace, festival foods, games and children’s art activities at Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater. eventbrite.com

April 19

Reggae in the Desert

All ages are invited to embrace Caribbean culture with live performances by reggae artists Third World, Luciano, Skip Marley and others, while enjoying Island-inspired food and browsing merchandise by craft vendors at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. reggaeinthedesert.com

April 19

Spring Fling

The city of Las Vegas invites all ages to a free community event with a pet parade, classic car show, and arts and craft fair at Floyd Lamb Park. A DJ, food trucks and vendors will also be offered. lasvegasnevada.gov

April 23-27

San Gennaro Feast

From sausages to cannolis, carnival rides to live entertainment, the 45th annual feast at the M Resort in Henderson will offer five days of food, fun and games. sangennarofeast.com

April 26

Tour de Summerlin

Bicycle enthusiasts can view the beauty of Southern Nevada landscapes on one of three different ride routes (80, 40 and 20 miles) that depart from Downtown Summerlin. Electric bikes are also allowed. Online registration is now open. tourdesummerlin.com

April 27

AIDS Walk Las Vegas

Join Penn & Teller for the 35th annual fundraiser for Aid for AIDS of Nevada at the Las Vegas Ballpark. afanlv.org

May 3

Night of Music

Vegas City Opera presents a free evening of musical selections from “Les Miserables,” “Hamilton” and more under the stars at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park. vegascityopera.org

May 3

Wine Walk

Sip and stroll for a good cause at Downtown Summerlin with 18 tasting stations and live entertainment, friends, families and pets can enjoy a night out to benefit New Vista. newvistanv.org/events

May 4

Best in Show

Every dog has its day … in the spotlight. The Animal Foundation hosts its annual fundraiser showcasing the wide range of breeds it shelters, all available for adoption, during the event at the Thomas & Mack Center. animalfoundation.com

May 10

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour

Meet winemakers from around the world, while tasting wines rated 90 points or higher and sampling delicious dishes at Wynn Las Vegas. grandtour.winespectator.com

May 10

Las Vegas Helldorado Days Parade

Celebrate Las Vegas’ history at the annual parade in downtown Las Vegas. Marching bands, car and motorcycle clubs, cultural and historical groups, service organizations and performance groups will be among the participants. lasvegasnevada.gov/helldorado

May 10-11

Art Festival of Henderson

This Mother’s Day weekend tradition returns to Water Street with a chalk art gallery, live art demonstrations, entertainment and works by a variety of artisans. cityofhenderson.com

May 20-June 1

‘Hamilton’

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical mashup of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, Broadway and the saga of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton returns for a 16-show run at The Smith Center. thesmithcenter.com