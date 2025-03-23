Here’s what’s on tap in Vegas arts & entertainment this spring

Through May 17
‘Color Made’
Nineteen artists use color to define and reshape the world in works currently on display at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Across different mediums, including paintings, fabric sculpture and cast glass, the artists establish spaces where they can create narratives and build community connections. unlv.edu
March 28-30
Tacos and Tamales Festival
Savor a variety of tacos and tamales, while sipping on margarita, tequila and craft beer tastings at the Desert Breeze Events Center. Lucha libre matches, music, cooking demonstrations and an art competition are also featured. tacosandtamaleslv.com
March 29
Pineapple Music Fest
This new family-friendly music festival will feature local bands, including indie rock act SECOS, at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park. lasvegasnevada.gov
April 5 & May 10
Night Market at Tivoli
Spend a fun Saturday night out browsing through handcrafted items, including jewelry, clothing, ceramics and more at Tivoli Village. tivolivillagelv.com
April 12
Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival
The free, family-friendly festival celebrates Bluegrass and Americana music with live performances, an artisan marketplace, festival foods, games and children’s art activities at Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater. eventbrite.com
April 19
Reggae in the Desert
All ages are invited to embrace Caribbean culture with live performances by reggae artists Third World, Luciano, Skip Marley and others, while enjoying Island-inspired food and browsing merchandise by craft vendors at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. reggaeinthedesert.com
April 19
Spring Fling
The city of Las Vegas invites all ages to a free community event with a pet parade, classic car show, and arts and craft fair at Floyd Lamb Park. A DJ, food trucks and vendors will also be offered. lasvegasnevada.gov
April 23-27
San Gennaro Feast
From sausages to cannolis, carnival rides to live entertainment, the 45th annual feast at the M Resort in Henderson will offer five days of food, fun and games. sangennarofeast.com
April 26
Tour de Summerlin
Bicycle enthusiasts can view the beauty of Southern Nevada landscapes on one of three different ride routes (80, 40 and 20 miles) that depart from Downtown Summerlin. Electric bikes are also allowed. Online registration is now open. tourdesummerlin.com
April 27
AIDS Walk Las Vegas
Join Penn & Teller for the 35th annual fundraiser for Aid for AIDS of Nevada at the Las Vegas Ballpark. afanlv.org
May 3
Night of Music
Vegas City Opera presents a free evening of musical selections from “Les Miserables,” “Hamilton” and more under the stars at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park. vegascityopera.org
May 3
Wine Walk
Sip and stroll for a good cause at Downtown Summerlin with 18 tasting stations and live entertainment, friends, families and pets can enjoy a night out to benefit New Vista. newvistanv.org/events
May 4
Best in Show
Every dog has its day … in the spotlight. The Animal Foundation hosts its annual fundraiser showcasing the wide range of breeds it shelters, all available for adoption, during the event at the Thomas & Mack Center. animalfoundation.com
May 10
Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour
Meet winemakers from around the world, while tasting wines rated 90 points or higher and sampling delicious dishes at Wynn Las Vegas. grandtour.winespectator.com
May 10
Las Vegas Helldorado Days Parade
Celebrate Las Vegas’ history at the annual parade in downtown Las Vegas. Marching bands, car and motorcycle clubs, cultural and historical groups, service organizations and performance groups will be among the participants. lasvegasnevada.gov/helldorado
May 10-11
Art Festival of Henderson
This Mother’s Day weekend tradition returns to Water Street with a chalk art gallery, live art demonstrations, entertainment and works by a variety of artisans. cityofhenderson.com
May 20-June 1
‘Hamilton’
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical mashup of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, Broadway and the saga of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton returns for a 16-show run at The Smith Center. thesmithcenter.com