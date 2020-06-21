Humidifiers to suit any taste
Banish dry days and nights with these cool mist humidifiers designed to suit any style — from minimalist to sophisticate.
Perfectly packable
Portable and perfect for small rooms. Includes an automatic shutoff sensor. NOMA Personal Ultrasonic, $27, noma.com
Circle of light
Blending design and function, it comes in white, with an automatic shutoff setting, a night light and an aromatherapy option. H5 Spiral Hybrid, $170, verishop.com
Naturally stylish
Curvy and chic, this humidifier comes in light grain, includes aroma trays and complements any decor. W4 Hybrid, $170 verishop.com
Smart and showy
Sleek, stunning and quiet, this humidifier disperses a cool mist and comes with an aromatherapy tray. In white, brown, pewter or red. Decorative Vase Ultrasonic, $199, sharperimage.com
Small but mighty
Set preferred humidity to 40, 50 or 60 percent with this large-room capacity option with dimmable lights. NOMA Evaporative, $135, noma.com
Three in one
This multifunctional machine is an air purifier, humidifier and a fan, and comes in white/silver or black/nickel. Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, $800, dyson.com
Colorfully cool
The light-changing ultrasonic cool mist humidifier comes in seven colors. MZTDYTL Portable Mini USB, $14, amazon.com