Humidifiers to suit any taste

Banish dry days and nights with these cool mist humidifiers designed to suit any style — from minimalist to sophisticate.

MZTDYTL Portable Mini USB, $14, amazon.com

Perfectly packable

Portable and perfect for small rooms. Includes an automatic shutoff sensor. NOMA Personal Ultrasonic, $27, noma.com

Circle of light

Blending design and function, it comes in white, with an automatic shutoff setting, a night light and an aromatherapy option. H5 Spiral Hybrid, $170, verishop.com

Naturally stylish

Curvy and chic, this humidifier comes in light grain, includes aroma trays and complements any decor. W4 Hybrid, $170 verishop.com

Smart and showy

Sleek, stunning and quiet, this humidifier disperses a cool mist and comes with an aromatherapy tray. In white, brown, pewter or red. Decorative Vase Ultrasonic, $199, sharperimage.com

Small but mighty

Set preferred humidity to 40, 50 or 60 percent with this large-room capacity option with dimmable lights. NOMA Evaporative, $135, noma.com

Three in one

This multifunctional machine is an air purifier, humidifier and a fan, and comes in white/silver or black/nickel. Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, $800, dyson.com

Colorfully cool

The light-changing ultrasonic cool mist humidifier comes in seven colors. MZTDYTL Portable Mini USB, $14, amazon.com