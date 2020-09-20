80°F
RJ Magazine

Kamu Karaoke offers private dance parties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 12:32 am
 

The late nights and early mornings of drinking and dancing in Las Vegas nightclubs may seem a thing of the past.

But the opening of a new Las Vegas lounge may prove timely, as Kamu Ultra Karaoke at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes offers the usual staples of VIP service partitioned into 40 individual rooms where families, households and “quaranteams” can sing and dance.

A room filled with neon signs at Kamu Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las ...
A room filled with neon signs at Kamu Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kamu, which opened in July, has private suites from $70 to $200 an hour. Each is themed differently, with neon lights, blush-colored rosettes, sparkling sea animals and Egyptian motifs. Unlike a traditional nightclub, guests can control the music, lights, volume and even the thermostat. Larger rooms have their own bar and bathroom.

A room at Kamu Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jul ...
A room at Kamu Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“We might be the only place open with nighttime bottle service, a music atmosphere and the ability to secure private rooms,” says partner and general manager Jeffrey Kim, who has operated a karaoke lounge in Los Angeles for 12 years. “You don’t need to sing. You can just be with friends and enjoy high-quality food.”

We might be the only place open with nighttime bottle service, a music atmosphere and the ability to secure private rooms.

Jeffrey Kim

Chef Marty Lopez, formerly of Herringbone, designed a menu of shareable dishes such as a 40-ounce dry-aged tomahawk steak, a two-layer seafood tower, hamachi crudo, Korean fried chicken, lobster roll caviar and chips, and a decadent honey toast, among other offerings. Wine, beer, bottle service and craft cocktails also are available. kamukaraoke.com

Rjmagazine is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

