58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Locally Stuffed
This year, fill stockings while supporting local creators
This story first appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Winter 2021 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Locally stuffed

rjmagazine
November 14, 2021 - 12:19 am
 
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned w ...
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned with her work and that of other Las Vegans. Starting at $5, 220 E. Charleston Blvd.
The Las Vegas nostalgist on your gift list will appreciate this small map poster by Las Vegas a ...
The Las Vegas nostalgist on your gift list will appreciate this small map poster by Las Vegas artist Rhonda Turnbough, which name-checks plenty of lost and locals-only locations. $25 at Local Oasis, 220 E. Charleston Blvd.

At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned w ...
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned with her work and that of other Las Vegans. Starting at $5, 220 E. Charleston Blvd.
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned w ...
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned with her work and that of other Las Vegans. Starting at $5, 220 E. Charleston Blvd.
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned w ...
At her Local Oasis shop, artist Abbie Renzema sells charming gift cards and postcards adorned with her work and that of other Las Vegans. Starting at $5, 220 E. Charleston Blvd.
Science tells us that coffee tastes better when sipped from an artisanal cup, like these from C ...
Science tells us that coffee tastes better when sipped from an artisanal cup, like these from Clay Arts Vegas, 1353 Arville St. Don’t argue with science! Starting at $20.
The art lover in your family will happily rock this T-shirt emblazoned with “Seven Magic Moun ...
The art lover in your family will happily rock this T-shirt emblazoned with “Seven Magic Mountains,” the wildly popular desert art piece. $20 from shop.nevadaart.org
The delightfully quirky Office of Collecting and Design, in Commercial Center — a wonderland ...
The delightfully quirky Office of Collecting and Design, in Commercial Center — a wonderland of knickknacks and cultural ephemera — offers “mystery boxes” for $22.22, $33.33 and $44.44. officeofcollecting.com
Thirteen excellent local writers grapple with love and heartache in Sin City in this latest ent ...
Thirteen excellent local writers grapple with love and heartache in Sin City in this latest entry in the Las Vegas Writes series. $13.95 at the Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Council member Kenny Anderson who organizes language lessons for their ...
Reclaiming their words
By / RJ

Nevada’s Indigenous languages are endangered, but there are efforts underway to preserve them.

Meet Adrian C. Louis, a giant of Nevada letters
By Shaun T. Griffin

Paiute author Adrian C. Louis is not widely known, nor I suspect read, but he is every bit as fearless, dark and edgy as any Native American writer that I know.