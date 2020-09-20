80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
RJ Magazine

Pink reigns at Asian-style arcade in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 12:18 am
 

Tucked between a shoe repair shop and an astrology studio in southwest Las Vegas is a baby pink, plush toy-filled paradise. Tiny smiling unicorns, big floppy bunnies and cuddly corgis dressed up as other animals are piled inside the more than 20 pink arcade machines at Pink Wa Wa.

“Wa wa is a pronunciation of Mandarin,” which means “dolls,” owner Celia Zhang says.

Players can insert tokens into machines to position claws over toys or maneuver scissors around threads that suspend smiling pig dolls, Pokémon characters, and cats in panda costumes. At a touch-screen game, players can win lipstick tubes and shorter machines allow small kids to play fishing games for prizes.

“This is an introduction to the most popular arcades from Asian culture to Las Vegas,” says Zhang.

The space is decorated with pink furnishings, clouds and hot-air balloons that hover over games and a color-coordinated ball pit, now closed because of the pandemic.

“It feels like it is a child’s innocence, dreamy,” Zhang says.

Open daily from 12:30 to 9 p.m. 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Top Stories: rjmagazine
1
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
2
What’s the hottest-selling hot sauce on Amazon?
What’s the hottest-selling hot sauce on Amazon?
3
‘America’s Best Day Hikes’ offers trails beyond Nevada
‘America’s Best Day Hikes’ offers trails beyond Nevada
4
Container gardening is a thriving alternative to planting in harsh desert soil
Container gardening is a thriving alternative to planting in harsh desert soil
5
Women leaders are underrepresented in Vegas kitchens. Here’s one group’s plan to change that.
Women leaders are underrepresented in Vegas kitchens. Here’s one group’s plan to change that.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
A room filled with neon signs at Kamu Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las ...
Kamu Karaoke offers private dance parties
By / RJ

The delayed opening of a new Las Vegas lounge may prove timely, as Kamu Ultra Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes offers the usual staples of VIP service partitioned into 40 individual rooms where families, households and “quaranteams” can sing and dance.

Alondra Colon, left, and her sister Viridiana, pose at Sandy Valley Ranch following their perfo ...
Escaramuza riders preserve piece of rural Latino culture
By John M. Glionna / RJ

Inside an arena, women moved to the beat of mariachi music, riders guiding horses in a synchronized routine that was equal parts rhythmic ballet, historical fashion show and equestrian gymnastics.