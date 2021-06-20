Pizza for breakfast and other delicious ways to start the day

Three restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are serving up morning fare that will put even the fluffiest of pancakes to shame.

It’s the most important meal of the day. So why not make it the most delicious? Here are three Las Vegas Valley restaurants serving up morning fare that will put even the fluffiest of pancakes to shame. Start your day somewhere new with exciting flavors to pair with your cup of coffee.

Makers and Finders’ new menu item jazzes up the traditional breakfast benedict with smoked salmon, baby kale, red onion, blistered tomatoes, two poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise, $17. 1120 S. Main St.; 2120 Festival Plaza Drive, makerslv.com

The new spot in southwest Las Vegas puts a fresh spin on breakfast sandwiches. Egg Sammie’s Meat ’n Potatoes Sammie sandwiches Parmesan scrambled cage-free eggs, red wine beef short rib, crispy hash brown waffles, arugula, pickled red onion and horseradish crema between two thick slices of house-baked brioche, $9.99. 7379 S. Rainbow Blvd., eggsammie.com

At Locale’s Sunday brunch, the breakfast pizza is topped with eggs, house-made porchetta, fresh mozzarella and red onion, $16. 7995 Blue Diamond Road, localelv.com