rjmagazine’s 2024 holiday gift guide

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and we’ve got gift ideas for him, for her and for the kids and foodies on your list.

FOOD

1. Seasoned greetings

Be bold and give someone a set of race car-red Peugeot salt and pepper mills. $100, williamssonoma.com

2. Go for the gusto

Italian bakery Fiasconaro is famous for its famed Sicilian panettoni. This raisin-and-almond-studded confection comes in a tin by fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana. $88, neimanmarcus.com

3. ‘Soups, Salads, Sandwiches’

Fans of “The Bear” will savor this new cookbook from beloved Canadian chef Matty Matheson. His signature flair turns everyday staples into fantastic fare without fussiness. $35, penguinrandomhouse.com

4. Culinary alchemy

A dozen mini jars filled with a variety of internationally inspired spices. $65, spiceology.com

5. Extra virgin olive oil with chili pepper

Everyone will get a kick out of the cheeky bottle, but the greek olive oil inside, infused with chili, punches up every dish. $28, yiayiaandfriends.com

6. Super souper

A modern take on one of the world’s oldest cooking styles, adding vegetables and proteins to a spicy, simmering broth for a delicious meal. In addition to the electric pot, this set arrives party ready with a set of silver chopsticks, slotted spoons and savory broth base. $130, flybyjing.com

FOR HIM

1. Twice as nice

This smart-looking lightweight cashmere sweater can be turned inside out as needed on a date (or anywhere else) in case of spills, spots or stains. $148, nadaam.co

AirPods Max

These headphones envelop you in sound and drown out external noise. Get them engraved (for free) for an extra-special touch. $549, apple.com

3. But first, a toast

An aged añejo tequila celebrating the 2025 Year of the Snake. Those born under the snake sign are said to be witty and wise, as are those who give clever gifts. $200, royalbatch.com

4. Basquiat-ball

This composite leather basketball features details from a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting hooring jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker, sure to bring some inspired swing to your swish. $135 (nonmember price), store.moma.org

5. Simply Marvel-lous

Comic book aficionados will swoon for these editions dedicated to the Marvel universe. Each book includes an essay by a comic book historian and features additional archival photographs and ephemera. Sold separately, $30-$750 taschen.com

6. For your beau

A fragrance said to be inspired by knights from the village of Les Baux de Provence, this scent is a heady blend of juniper, frankincense and cedarwood. $82, loccitane.com

FOR HER

1. Instant ambiance

Grand Chalet incense is an indulgent blend of milk, honey and citrus notes from the prestigious Parisian design atelier Astier de Villate. $170 for a set of three, abask.com

2. Bright idea

A pocket-sized notebook engraved with the words “Make It Happen” emblazoned in gold is a perfect reminder to finally plan that dream vacation or other adventure. $90, smythson.com

3. A real chart-stopper

Keep sentimental memories close to her heart with a necklace that maps a location with special meaning. You can even add a diamond to highlight a specific spot. $180, talisa.com

4. Sipping pretty

An elegant sampling of fine teas from around the world to suit every mood. $43.50, whittard.com

5. Comfort and ‘Joy’

For some good, clean fun, this melon-scented Australian soap can be displayed anywhere a little joy is needed. $18, nathanandco.com

6. Pour on the bling

These cubed confections of edible glitter and rhubarb bitters transform any libation into a party. $16, storiedgoods.com

KIDS

1. Go for a spin

The Sound Burger portable turntable plays records for up to 12 hours on a single charge. $199, audio-technica.com

2. A real blast

This 4-foot-tall space shuttle that comes with a galaxy of imaginative features including a light-up interactive control panel and star viewing screen. $179, littletikes.com

3. Rock out

This spectrum of 32 “stones” made of soy wax is a must for any budding artist. $18, crayonrocks.com

4. Checker this out

Hail this clever claw clip that takes hair for a quick shortcut to a done ’do. $28, (nonmember price), store.moma.com

5. Game on

Who wouldn’t make space in their drawer for these nostalgic Atari-inspired invader socks? $14, nathanandco.com

6. True cape-r

We could all use a boost sometimes, and having a personalized superhero cape at the ready is a brilliant solution. $39.50, etsy.com, sold by CapesandMore

HOME

1. All aglow

Perfect for small spaces, these electroplated glass trees have a vintage vibe and LED lights inside to add charm anywhere. $125 for a set of five (nonmember price).shop.moma.com

2. Flower power

Made of recycled leather with digitally printed designs, these coasters bring a bit of whimsy to the table. $20 for set of four (nonmember price), store.moma.org

3. Not just for the birds

An AI-powered birdfeeder captures images of your feathered friends as they feast, and the app alerts you to visitors in real time. $189, birdbuddy.com

4. A real catch

Nothing fishy about this charmingly aquatic carafe, hand-made of sturdy borosilicate glass. $85, food52.com

5. Snuggle up

This calming weighted blanket is lovely enough to leave draped over the sofa. Available in a variety of colors, sizes, and weight options. $199, bearaby.com

6. Shine bright

This Festival of Light Hanukkah candle fills any room with a comforting aroma of cinnamon, apple cake, wild berries and clove. $55, neimanmarcus.com