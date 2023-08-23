Sound and the City

drop O ver time, the relationship between musician and place becomes downright symbiotic. Springsteen and New Jersey, Cobain and Seattle, Newton and Las Vegas. The same goes even for the most hallowed of sounds: Even today, Mozart is Salzburg, and vice-versa. (Vienna is also Mozart; Mozart is big enough to be multiple cities.) The musician uplifts the city; the city galvanizes the musician. This goes not only for songwriters and composers, but also for those who interpret their music. Space and sound find one another and create subtle shadings, a sort of geo-stamp on the music.

Omar Shelly plays viola with the Las Vegas Philharmonic and enjoys the view while playing on the High Roller on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

What does it mean to be, specifically, a classical musician in Las Vegas? What can the rhythms of our city — down through the years a city of crooners, a city of metal, a city of EDM — possibly say to a purveyor of the most subtle sounds ever crafted by human hands? How does our peculiar town — from the quickened pulse of the Strip to the meditative nooks of parks and wild spaces — breathe life into its burgeoning classical community?

The Review-Journal’s Jason Bracelin asked seven local classical musicians to share the places that inspire them most, spaces that help them create a culture that is not simply in Las Vegas, but of Las Vegas. Photographer L.E. Baskow provided the accompaniment and put the inspiration on film. — Greg Blake Miller, Editor

Nathan Tanouye

Cornerstone Park

Having moved to Las Vegas from Wailuku, Hawaii, in January 1995, Tanouye has been the principal trombonist in the Las Vegas Philharmonic since 1999.

“I’ve always loved nature, and water in particular. Cornerstone Park is one of only a handful of places in Las Vegas that has a pond. I also used to take my sons there to throw Frisbee during the lockdown. … Las Vegas has been a great place for me artistically because of the great pool of players with whom I get to play on a regular basis. Whether it’s with the Las Vegas Philharmonic or Santa Fe & the Fat City Horns or the JOI Jazz Orchestra or Celine (Dion) or one of my own projects, I get to play with incredible musicians. As a composer and arranger, I’ve gotten so many opportunities here in Las Vegas as well.”

Christian Garcia

Clark County Wetlands Park

Garcia has performed with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra for six years, the last four of them as principal cellist.

“I’m increasingly fascinated by nature — the way water flows and carves its own path, patterns on leaves and flowers, and how plants and animals exist in balance with each other. These aspects mirror what I feel music and being a musician is. It has the ability to reach places within each of us the more we are exposed to it, just as water will wear away at rock. Patterns of harmonies and form have been used for centuries to create new and exciting works, just as nature has evolved to have many varieties of plants. Being a musician comes down to balance. Balance in your posture, balance in the content of your practice, and balance between your professional music life and the other aspects of life.”

Kim Glennie and Beth Lano

Gardens Park

Forty years ago, Glennie relocated to Las Vegas to play harp in Wayne Newton’s band. Lano was hired at the same time. They have been friends ever since. Glennie is the principal harpist for the Las Vegas Philharmonic, while Lano is the associate principal French horn.

“When I walk here,” Glennie says, “my focus shifts from thoughts that run ahead or look back to simply being aware of my surroundings — temperature, breeze, plants, birds.” Lano says the park was an invaluable meeting spot during the pandemic. “Nature inspires us. It kept us sane as we wondered what life and performing would be like on the other side of the shutdown.”

De Ann Letourneau

Arts District downtown

Upon moving to Las Vegas in 1995 from Cincinnati, Ohio, violinist Letourneau’s first gig here was with Paul Anka. She has been playing with the Las Vegas Philharmonic since its first performance on July 4, 1999, and has been its concertmaster for over 20 seasons.

“The city has been supporting local artists by (asking) them to create their art on buildings and electrical and water boxes. I’m proud to have a city that wants to cultivate its own art. I specifically chose Main Street and this water box because my son Lee, who just graduated from UNLV with his BFA, did the art on this particular box. He represents so many young, talented artists who live and learn their art here. He represents the importance of supporting art. I love that our city sees that value.”

Carmella Cao

Illuminarium, Area15

Originally from Reno, Cao moved to Las Vegas in 2008 to earn a masters degree in flute performance at UNLV. Shen then studied in Paris at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot before returning to UNLV to complete a doctorate in flute. She has been performing with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra since 2014 and also plays the piccolo in the Desert Winds ensemble.

“I chose Area 15 because it is a part of Las Vegas that is extremely creative. There are so many different aspects to the entire design and it has something for everyone. I like that the spaces change and adapt to draw in new art installations and that the space is large enough for concerts. Area15 is truly Vegas in that it is cutting edge and draws in the latest technology designs and integration, but it’s also accessible.”

Omar Shelly

AT the High Roller

A Las Vegas native and graduate of the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Shelly has played viola in the Las Vegas Philharmonic in 2014.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was asked to play here for a couple’s surprise engagement (She said, ‘Yes!’), and I’ve performed in some really cool venues around town and on the Strip. But the High Roller has definitely been the highest venue I’ve yet been asked to play on. … This city has always offered me a wealth of creative inspiration. Having grown up here, it’s been interesting to see how the scene has both grown and evolved over the years to accommodate more world class art and entertainment. I’ve also gotten to collaborate with some awesome genre-bending artists like beat-boxers, dancers and the Raiderettes. Never a dull moment working in the Vegas music scene.” ◆

