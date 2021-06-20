96°F
Suit up with shopping experience tailored to fathers and sons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2021 - 12:11 am
 
The Stitched pop-up store in Tivoli Village has suits, accessories and shoes for men. (Ellen Schmidt)
Sam Glaser, senior vice president of Stitched — which sells ready-to-wear and custom suits, footwear and accessories — at Tivoli Village. (Ellen Schmidt)
Menswear is on display at the Stitched pop-up store in Tivoli Village. (Ellen Schmidt)
Shirts from the "Flexxx" collection are available for purchase at the Stitched pop-up store in Tivoli Village. (Ellen Schmidt)
Funky prints are available in addition to classic menswear options at the Stitched pop-up store in Tivoli Village. (Ellen Schmidt)

Stitched has proved a snug fit for Tivoli Village. The first pop-up of the men’s fashion boutique opened in September, just off the retail district’s main entrance.

Along with ready-to-wear custom suits, accessories and footwear, Stitched carries brands that include Zegna, Loro Piana, Tom Ford, Gucci, Thom Browne, Scotch & Soda, Balenciaga and Creed.

Having opened at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas along with the resort in December 2010, Stitched has hit the suburbs with shopping options tailored to personal experiences.

The store’s Father’s Day special, dubbed “Cut From the Same Cloth,” offers fathers and sons the opportunity to design their new suits together. The entire experience package, with two custom suits, is $2,000. The special runs through June.

“Personalized gifts win the day,” says Stitched Senior Vice President Sam Glaser, who opened the original boutique at The Cosmpolitan.

“The new favorite tie in dad’s favorite color, or a pocket square to match his favorite tie, these sorts of deliberate personalizions go a long way. You expand this to a full custom shopping experience where you pick your new favorite suits together.”

That mirrors the trend in retail to create a more active role for shoppers.

“You either have an experience, or you go online,” Glaser says. “And at the end, you get a generational heirloom. You can even have a picture of you and your dad in the lining, which we do.

“You can build a real bonding experience.” 410 S. Rampart Blvd., tivolivillagelv.com/shop/stitched

