main-img
(L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Angel in the Details
Photographer L.E. Baskow peers through the shattered looking glass and rediscovers Las Vegas in design fragments, a window from the real to the surreal
This story first appeared in the Summer 2023 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Spring 2023 issue here.
RJ Magazine

The Angel in the Details: Las Vegas through the looking glass

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2023 - 12:01 am
 
The parking lot and architecture beyond including parts of the Strip reflected in the glass on ...
The parking lot and architecture beyond including parts of the Strip reflected in the glass on Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Winged griffin statues front the entrance of the Mandalay Bay on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in L ...
Winged griffin statues front the entrance of the Mandalay Bay on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The flowing robes of the Statue of Liberty out front of New York-New York on Thursday, March 16 ...
The flowing robes of Lady Liberty in front of New York-New York. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A defunct neon sign among power poles in the Arts District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A defunct neon sign among power poles in the Arts District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"On a tour of the new Legacy Lounge atop the Circa back in in 2020," says photographer Baskow, ...
"On a tour of the new Legacy Lounge atop the Circa back in in 2020," says photographer Baskow, "I stepped onto the expansive deck to take in the sunset and Strip view and saw a glass panel that has been shattered accidentally. On occasion I truly seem to see differently and luckily was able to capture it, the idea of the Strat and city below with a subtle way." (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas is known as a city of grand design gestures — in the space of a few city blocks we have, after all, a giant clown, a dancing lake, and a beam of light that can be seen from space. But if we look closer, a thrilling and more abstract city materializes, one of grace notes, strange slivers cut away from the grand kitsch, accidental beauties encountered in passing. In changing the scale of our gaze, we make our familiar spaces suddenly unfamiliar and oddly new. A menagerie of fragments invites us to think differently by seeing differently, and the bright universe we’ve built in this valley reveals itself in the language of angles and curves and reflections. This is tourism for the mind, Las Vegas as it was meant to be — a real trip.

Wing of one of the mythical creatures standing sentry outside Mandalay Bay. (L.E. Baskow/Las Ve ...
Wing of one of the mythical creatures standing sentry outside Mandalay Bay. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
On a tour of the new Legacy Lounge atop the Circa I step onto the expansive deck to take in the ...
"On a tour of the new Legacy Lounge atop the Circa back in in 2020," says photographer Baskow, "I stepped onto the expansive deck to take in the sunset and Strip view and saw a glass panel that has been shattered accidentally. On occasion I truly seem to see differently and luckily was able to capture it, the idea of the Strat and city below with a subtle way." (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The parking lot and beyond reflected in the glass on Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, March 16, 2 ...
The dizzying swirl of city life: a parking lot reflected in the glass of Allegiant Stadium. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Pipe Dream art piece mirrored in a rain puddle located in Symphony Park at The Smith Center ...
The Pipe Dream art installation mirrored in a rain puddle in Symphony Park. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The rollercoaster streams by out front of New York-New York on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las ...
A city turned on its head: the rollercoaster in motion at New York-New York. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Old plastic bags on barbed wire atop a wall in an alley in the Arts District on Friday, March 1 ...
Plastic bags snagged on barbed wire in an Arts District alleys. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stacked tires with graffiti in an alley in the Arts District on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las ...
Graffiti art on tires in the Arts District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colored, round sunshades over a playground about the Henderson City Hall on Thursday, March 23, ...
How many plates can this valley keep spinning? Sun shades over a playground near Henderson City Hall. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An old valve with rust and peeling paint on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/ ...
This strange and humble beauty: an old valve, painted by time and rust. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Decorative top to the Emerald Island Casino on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Ba ...
The beacon of the Emerald Island Casino in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Detail of the MGM lion statue along the Strip on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. ...
Detail of the MGM Lion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The flowing robes of Lady Liberty in front of New York-New York. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review- ...
The flowing robes of Lady Liberty in front of New York-New York. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rustic neon sign about the Arts District on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/ ...
A defunct neon sign among power poles in the Arts District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A peeling, metal sign above a former business along West Bonanza Road on Tuesday, March 21, 202 ...
A peeling metal sign, its modernist angles somehow evoking unfulfilled optimism, above a shuttered business on West Bonanza Road. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lots of neon lights on the Rio sign on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Neon stars on the Rio marquee. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vibrant colors reflected on the Rio glass exterior on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. ( ...
The iconic swoop of the Rio tower. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pieces of wire and cloth on a fence about a former business along West Bonanza Road on Tuesday, ...
A piece of cloth bound to a wire on a fence post brings to mind a defiant Don Quixote. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Part of an old electronic sign about the former Moulin Rouge Hotel property on Tuesday, March 2 ...
The remains of a sign on the grounds where the Moulin Rouge once stood. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Used spray paint cans about a freshly painted wall in the Arts District on Friday, March 17, 20 ...
Used spray-paint cans at the foot of a brightly coated wall in the Arts District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of audacious reflection: A kaleidoscopic Las Vegas reveals itself upon the skin of Allegia ...
City of audacious reflection: A kaleidoscopic Las Vegas reveals itself upon the skin of Allegiant Stadium. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
