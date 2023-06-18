The Angel in the Details: Las Vegas through the looking glass

Photographer L.E. Baskow peers through the shattered looking glass and rediscovers Las Vegas in design fragments, a window from the real to the surreal

The parking lot and architecture beyond including parts of the Strip reflected in the glass on Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winged griffin statues front the entrance of the Mandalay Bay on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The flowing robes of Lady Liberty in front of New York-New York. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A defunct neon sign among power poles in the Arts District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"On a tour of the new Legacy Lounge atop the Circa back in in 2020," says photographer Baskow, "I stepped onto the expansive deck to take in the sunset and Strip view and saw a glass panel that has been shattered accidentally. On occasion I truly seem to see differently and luckily was able to capture it, the idea of the Strat and city below with a subtle way." (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas is known as a city of grand design gestures — in the space of a few city blocks we have, after all, a giant clown, a dancing lake, and a beam of light that can be seen from space. But if we look closer, a thrilling and more abstract city materializes, one of grace notes, strange slivers cut away from the grand kitsch, accidental beauties encountered in passing. In changing the scale of our gaze, we make our familiar spaces suddenly unfamiliar and oddly new. A menagerie of fragments invites us to think differently by seeing differently, and the bright universe we’ve built in this valley reveals itself in the language of angles and curves and reflections. This is tourism for the mind, Las Vegas as it was meant to be — a real trip.