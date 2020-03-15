57°F
‘The Happiest 5K on the Planet’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 11:02 pm
 

“The Happiest 5K on the Planet” returned to downtown Las Vegas Feb. 22.

More than 4,000 attended the first stop on the Color Run’s Make Magic 2020 Tour, with the Las Vegas event benefiting Three Square food bank.

Vibrant hues of colored powder doused runners along the race course as they made their way to the Finish Festival for the post-race party featuring a DJ and color throws every few minutes.

New this year was the bubble foam “Cloud Zone,” Rockin’ Runicorn photo ops and a Magic Photo Booth.

THE LATEST
Lee Merlin, the last woman crowned Miss Atomic Bomb on May 24, 1957, sports a mushroom cloud ba ...
Sure to be a blast
By / RJ

Joseph Kent, director of education for the National Atomic Testing Museum, will share a few stories during “Strange Tales From the Nevada Test Site,” part of Henderson Libraries’ new “Hidden History” lecture series.

“Exit Strategy” 2019, Hammer, gold paint, gold Mylar, spotlight (Erik Verduzco)
Barrick Museum has a hot, new exhibit
By / RJ

Mikayla Whitmore’s “Exit Strategy” at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art is a stark reminder that the responsibility of a rescue falls to us.

(Hypergear)
All charged up for camping
By Kristen Peterson

Portable solar power banks, compatible with smartphones, cameras, laptops and radios, are great for camping, hiking and other overnight wireless getaways.