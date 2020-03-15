More than 4,000 attended the first stop on the Color Run’s Make Magic 2020 Tour, with the Las Vegas event benefiting Three Square food bank.

Runners gather at the end of the Color Run for one of many color throws. (Anton)

Color Run participants link arms and dance to music at the end of the run. (Anton)

A runner is covered in green powder as he makes his way through one of several Color Run coloring stations. (Anton)

“The Happiest 5K on the Planet” returned to downtown Las Vegas Feb. 22.

More than 4,000 attended the first stop on the Color Run’s Make Magic 2020 Tour, with the Las Vegas event benefiting Three Square food bank.

Vibrant hues of colored powder doused runners along the race course as they made their way to the Finish Festival for the post-race party featuring a DJ and color throws every few minutes.

New this year was the bubble foam “Cloud Zone,” Rockin’ Runicorn photo ops and a Magic Photo Booth.