Our second annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the valley ranges from mom-and-pop storefronts to neighborhood standouts to high-style spots on the Strip. Let us be your guide to the flavors of Las Vegas.

Leave the world — and the galaxy — behind in a ‘Star Wars’-inspired desert outpost

Putting together our annual list of the Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas was an exercise in pleasure (and sometimes pleasurable excess) — from the smallest bites to the grandest spreads.

At the same time, creating the list was an exercise in purpose: to celebrate the fact that more outstanding restaurants than ever can be found all across the valley.

Click here for our full 2025 guide to Las Vegas’ finest food and drink..