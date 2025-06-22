Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas
Our second annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the valley ranges from mom-and-pop storefronts to neighborhood standouts to high-style spots on the Strip. Let us be your guide to the flavors of Las Vegas.
Putting together our annual list of the Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas was an exercise in pleasure (and sometimes pleasurable excess) — from the smallest bites to the grandest spreads.
At the same time, creating the list was an exercise in purpose: to celebrate the fact that more outstanding restaurants than ever can be found all across the valley.
