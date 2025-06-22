75°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
RJ Magazine

Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas

Top 100 Restaurants in Las Vegas
Top 100 Restaurants in Las Vegas
More Stories
Sand Cruisers are available for guests to drive and have about a 30 minute charge before pluggi ...
Leave the world — and the galaxy — behind in a ‘Star Wars’-inspired desert outpost
The Fercos siblings went from successful acrobats to the stars of their own magic and animal sh ...
Circus family embodies a bygone era of Las Vegas entertainment
Illustration by Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Discover a delectable Asian food district in southwest Las Vegas
In 2023, Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase became the world’s first DarkSky-certified ...
DarkSky-certified glamping resort lures serious stargazers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2025 - 12:16 am
 

Putting together our annual list of the Top 100 restaurants in Las Vegas was an exercise in pleasure (and sometimes pleasurable excess) — from the smallest bites to the grandest spreads.

At the same time, creating the list was an exercise in purpose: to celebrate the fact that more outstanding restaurants than ever can be found all across the valley.

Click here for our full 2025 guide to Las Vegas’ finest food and drink..

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
THE LATEST
Veteran Las Vegas entertainer Skye Dee Miles showcases her talents at The Composers Room inside ...
The healing power of comfort food, soulful sounds
By Sarah Bun

“You can save a life in a five-minute moment with the right song,” says Las Vegas entertainer Skye Dee Miles, host of Carmen’s Love Brunch.

MORE STORIES