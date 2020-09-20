62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
RJ Magazine

Win unicorns, cute plush animals at hidden baby pink arcade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 12:18 am
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 12:01 am

Tucked between a shoe repair shop and an astrology studio in southwest Las Vegas is a baby pink, plush toy-filled paradise. Tiny smiling unicorns, big floppy bunnies and cuddly corgis dressed up as other animals are piled inside the more than 20 pink arcade machines at Pink Wa Wa.

“Wa wa is a pronunciation of Mandarin,” which means “dolls,” owner Celia Zhang says.

Players can insert tokens into machines to position claws over toys or maneuver scissors around threads that suspend smiling pig dolls, Pokémon characters, and cats in panda costumes. At a touch-screen game, players can win lipstick tubes and shorter machines allow small kids to play fishing games for prizes.

“This is an introduction to the most popular arcades from Asian culture to Las Vegas,” says Zhang.

The space is decorated with pink furnishings, clouds and hot-air balloons that hover over games and a color-coordinated ball pit, which is now closed because of the pandemic.

“It feels like it is a child’s innocence, dreamy,” Zhang says.

Open daily from 12:30 to 9 p.m. 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Top Stories: rjmagazine
1
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
2
Mochi doughnuts are sweet, chewy and delightfully uniform
Mochi doughnuts are sweet, chewy and delightfully uniform
3
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
Meet the Summerlin resident whose drug arrest led to ‘Midnight Express’
4
Silver and Black facts: 10 things you might not know about the Raiders
Silver and Black facts: 10 things you might not know about the Raiders
5
Container gardening is a thriving alternative to planting in harsh desert soil
Container gardening is a thriving alternative to planting in harsh desert soil
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Elema Sanders practices on aerial straps attached to an out-of-service fire truck at the home o ...
Shutdown brings perilous turns for Cirque performers
By John M. Glionna

Following a final curtain call, hundreds of Cirque du Soleil performers walked off stage for what most thought would be a weekslong hiatus. They couldn’t know then that the shutdown would drag on for months.

A dramatic sunset behind some of the thousands of hoodoos in Goblin Valley State Park. (L.E. Ba ...
Utah’s Goblin Valley casts a hoodoo spell
By Kristen Peterson

Goblin Valley State Park in Emery County, Utah, contains one of the world’s densest collections of hoodoos.

A room filled with neon signs at Kamu Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las ...
Kamu Karaoke offers private dance parties
By / RJ

The delayed opening of a new Las Vegas lounge may prove timely, as Kamu Ultra Karaoke at the Grand Canal Shoppes offers the usual staples of VIP service partitioned into 40 individual rooms where families, households and “quaranteams” can sing and dance.