Win unicorns, cute plush animals at hidden baby pink arcade

Tucked away between a shoe repair shop and an astrology studio in southwest Las Vegas is a baby pink and plush toy-filled arcade.

Pink Wa Wa, a new Japanese-style arcade, opened in the Rainbow Shopping Center in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pink Wa Wa, a new arcade in Las Vegas, is filled with plush toys and games to win them. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pink Wa Wa employee Elyse Wu demonstrates a claw machine. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pink Wa Wa employee Elyse Wu holds a plush toy from a claw machine. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Players can insert tokens into machines at Pink Wa Wa to position claws over toys or maneuver scissors around threads that suspend smiling pig dolls, Pokémon characters and cats in panda costumes. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pink Wa Wa is a new arcade in the Rainbow Shopping Center in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pink Wa Wa offers an arcade experience that's all pink at the Rainbow Shopping Center in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tucked between a shoe repair shop and an astrology studio in southwest Las Vegas is a baby pink, plush toy-filled paradise. Tiny smiling unicorns, big floppy bunnies and cuddly corgis dressed up as other animals are piled inside the more than 20 pink arcade machines at Pink Wa Wa.

“Wa wa is a pronunciation of Mandarin,” which means “dolls,” owner Celia Zhang says.

Players can insert tokens into machines to position claws over toys or maneuver scissors around threads that suspend smiling pig dolls, Pokémon characters, and cats in panda costumes. At a touch-screen game, players can win lipstick tubes and shorter machines allow small kids to play fishing games for prizes.

“This is an introduction to the most popular arcades from Asian culture to Las Vegas,” says Zhang.

The space is decorated with pink furnishings, clouds and hot-air balloons that hover over games and a color-coordinated ball pit, which is now closed because of the pandemic.

“It feels like it is a child’s innocence, dreamy,” Zhang says.

Open daily from 12:30 to 9 p.m. 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd.