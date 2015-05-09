How to find the ideal patio door for your home.

4 steps to find your home's perfect patio door

(BPT) – Do you feel like your house could use more natural light to brighten and warm your favorite spaces? Patio doors offer unobstructed views that flood your home with natural light and provide convenient access to the outside.

Whether you’re replacing an old door or installing one for the first time, a new patio door like those available from Pella can add light and comfort to any room. With a variety of styles available, follow these four simple steps to choosing the right patio door for your home:

1. Think about your lifestyle and budget

Keep the people, places and things in your life in mind as you shop for a new door. Need to keep blinds and shades out of reach of children and/or pets? What’s the size of the room? Do you live in a particularly hot, humid or cold climate?

Answers to these questions, as well as knowing your set budget, will help you narrow down your choices.

2. Select a style

You’ll be able to choose from a variety of styles, including hinged, French and sliding doors. Manufacturers like Pella, offer an online design tool letting you play with different styles and finishes.

Hinged and French wood patio doors add a classic, elegant look and work well in more spacious rooms where they don’t run the risk of bumping into any furniture or walls when open. You can choose from two doors that swing open from the middle, one movable with one fixed door or a single hinged door.

Since they don’t swing open, sliding patio doors require less floor space. This allows you to place furniture nearby or brighten up the smaller rooms in your home.

3. Choose a material type

It’s important to consider the material type of your door based on your climate, the style of your home and your personal preference. Patio doors can come in three different material types:

* Wood creates a warm, natural look and can be stained or painted to complement most home styles and decor.

* Fiberglass is the most durable option and is well suited for extreme heat and cold climates while also providing the look of a painted wood door.

* Vinyl offers added energy efficiency, low-maintenance and affordable quality.

4. Select additional features and options

You can personalize your patio door with added features to create more style and function. Try out different stains and finishes, add stylish nickel hardware, or select a patio door with blinds, shades or grilles tucked between the panes of glass.

