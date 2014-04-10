Did you know the act of smiling can impact both how you look and how you feel? Research finds that one in three women hardly ever smile at themselves because they don’t like what they see in the mirror.

5 reasons to smile this Mother's Day

(BPT) – Did you know the act of smiling can impact both how you look and how you feel?

Dove research finds that one in three women hardly ever smile at themselves because they don’t like what they see in the mirror.

Building a positive relationship with beauty helps women to feel more confident, and every encounter with the mirror can be a positive affirmation for a woman of her beauty. Research has shown that girls replicate their mother’s behaviors about beauty, confidence, and self-esteem; so this Mother’s Day, Dove encourages all women to smile when they look in the mirror.

Jess Weiner, the Dove Global Self-Esteem Ambassador, offers five reasons to keep beaming this Mother’s Day:

Sets a positive example

It’s important that mothers recognize the beauty in themselves in order to set positive examples for their daughters. All women can recapture the elation they felt when they looked at their reflection as a young girl and pass that feeling on to the next generation.

Improves levels of happiness

Studies show that smiling is effortless and immediate. It has been proven that smiling can actually make you happier. In the UK, a British study found that one smile can even provide the same level of stimulation as up to 2,000 chocolate bars.

Improves health

Smiling can also provide therapeutic effects. An Empirical Reflection on the Smile documented positive effects such as reduced stress hormone levels, increased health and mood enhancing hormone levels, and lowered blood pressure.

It’s contagious

A Swedish study included in the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior proved that humans are wired to smile back. It is an unconscious, automatic response. So, when you wear a smile, you can help to lift the moods of the people around you.

Today is your day

Mother’s Day is a great day to be celebrated by those who love you, but it is also important for you to celebrate yourself. Whether it’s your first or your 50th, smile and enjoy having a much-deserved day that is all about you.