5 tips for a seamless moving process

(BPT) – Packing up your entire life and moving it somewhere new is an exciting, yet intimidating task. Whether you’re moving across the country or just down the street, you’re bound to experience all the ups and downs of the moving process. Between the packing, moving and eventual unpacking, the process seems never ending.

It’s easy to become overwhelmed when you look around your current home and ask yourself, “What am I supposed to do with all of this stuff?” First thing’s first, you need a plan. Don’t wait until the last minute to start cramming your belongings into boxes. Take some time to create a moving strategy before taking action.

If you’re planning a move and are struggling on how to get started packing, follow these tips from Apartment Therapy and Staples for a smooth and painless moving process.

* Don’t wait to get organized. Don’t make the mistake of procrastinating. Even if you’re not planning to move anytime soon, you can still take small steps to help your future self. If your home feels like chaos, slowly organize each room, one at a time. When it comes time to pack up and go, you’ll be better prepared to take on the challenge.

* Purge before packing. View the moving process as a shining opportunity to clear out the clutter. Don’t move anything you won’t need or want in your new home. The more items you donate or throw away, the less you’ll have to pack and move. Your new home will also feel more like a fresh start after paring down your belongings. For added convenience, some charitable organizations offer a pick-up service for donations.

* Color code and pack by room. Using moving boxes and plastic totes, create a system where each box contains items from only one room. You’ll be able to simply drop a box in a room of your new home and not have to move it again until it’s unpacked. Color coding the boxes by room is helpful to anyone helping you move or unloading the moving truck. They’ll know exactly where to drop off each box.

* Become a label person. Don’t waste time running around searching for lost documents or important items. When it comes to organization, storage and moving, labels are your best friends. Take an inventory of all the boxes you’ve packed so you’re sure not to lose track of any. Keep a master list of each box and its contents in case anything gets lost. For the safe-keeping of important documents, file them in clear boxes so they’re conveniently stashed away until you need them.

* Stay organized in your new home. Once you’ve made it to your new home, it’s time to unpack and organize. If you’re going to make the effort to organize, you might as well get excited about it. Instead of using plain boxes and containers, consider using decorative totes and boxes that look as good as they store. You can use these to develop an organizational strategy in your new home. Additionally, if you use these boxes to pack, your belongings will already be organized before they even enter your new home.

Moving doesn’t have to be a nightmare. Make a plan, start early and you’ll be on your way to a fresh start in your new home. For more moving tips and all the supplies you’ll need, visit www.staples.com.



