As you put the finishing touches on your resolutions, this is a great time to consider adding a few energy-saving commitments to the list. Here’s what will make the most impact.

Energy-saving saving resolutions for the new year to make 2015 better - environmentally and financially

(BPT) – It’s another new year – the perfect time to make a fresh start and set plans to achieve new goals. As you put the finishing touches on your resolutions, this is a great time to consider adding a few energy-saving commitments to the list. Taking small steps throughout the year can lead to big results – not only helping lower your energy bills but also helping to protect the planet. In celebration of the new year, here are some ways you can resolve to save energy and help fight climate change, all year ‘round:

* Install and set a programmable thermostat. Save money on your heating and cooling bills every day by upgrading to a programmable thermostat. Take advantage of its pre-programmed settings to automatically adjust your home’s temperature when you are home, asleep or away – all without sacrificing comfort. By properly setting a programmable thermostat and maintaining those settings, you can save about $180 a year.

* Upgrade your aging fridge. Older refrigerators waste tons of energy compared to newer, more efficient models. If all refrigerators sold in the United States were Energy Star certified, about 8 billion pounds of annual greenhouse gas emissions would be prevented. The cost savings are just as impressive. For instance, LG’s energy-saving door-in-door refrigerators can save you as much as $300 on energy costs over their lifetime. Just remember – moving your old refrigerator to the garage or basement as a “beer fridge” defeats the purpose because it’s still using energy. For maximum savings, make sure to recycle your old fridge.

* Flip the switch to energy-saving lighting. About 10 percent of the energy your home uses goes to lighting costs. By replacing just five of your home’s most frequently used lights with energy-efficient bulbs, you could save up to $80 a year in electricity costs over each bulb’s lifetime. Energy Star-certified bulbs use 70 to 90 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and produce significantly less heat, making them safer to operate. For the highest energy-savings, choose LEDs which can last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

* Save energy even while watching TV. With televisions getting bigger and bigger, it’s no wonder that many consumers say that energy efficiency will be a factor in their next TV choice. Look for the Energy Star label to save energy and money. These TVs are on average over 25 percent more energy efficient than conventional models, saving energy in all usage modes: sleep, idle and on. Some Internet-connected LED HDTVs, like many webOS smart TVs from LG, are designated as “Energy Star Most Efficient,” meaning they save even more juice without compromising on performance or features.

* Consult a home performance contractor to achieve larger savings. There’s a growing industry of professional energy assessors qualified to give you recommendations on how to improve the overall energy efficiency of your home. These industry professionals will do a comprehensive energy audit of your whole house using special tools to measure home energy efficiency. A professional energy audit gives you a thorough picture of where your home is losing energy and what you can do to save money. By making upgrades (especially sealing air leaks and properly insulating your home), you can expect to save 15 to 30 percent or more in energy costs, while also improving your home’s comfort and air quality.

By following one or more of these simple tips, you can save hundreds of dollars in energy costs all through the year. LG Electronics, an Energy Star Partner of the Year, invites you to learn about more ways to be efficient and take the Energy Star Pledge. Keeping your energy saving resolutions can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help fight climate change for years to come.