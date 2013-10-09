The most wonderful time of the year always means great tasting food! From family gatherings to holiday parties, sweet treats and delicious meals are everywhere during the holidays, but that shouldn’t prevent you from eating healthy. Whether it is a side dish, gingerbread cookies or turkey, you can still enjoy the best holiday meals while keeping your health in mind.

Enjoy special holiday meals that have great nutrition

(BPT) – The most wonderful time of the year always means great tasting food! From family gatherings to holiday parties, sweet treats and delicious meals are everywhere during the holidays, but that shouldn’t prevent you from eating healthy. Whether it is a side dish, gingerbread cookies or turkey, you can still enjoy the best holiday meals while keeping your health in mind.

This holiday season, impress family and friends with flavorful dishes made with high-quality, fresh ingredients.

“Enjoy those hearty meals and sweet desserts, but in moderation. Create healthful meal options with fresh and nutrient-rich ingredients,” says Registered Dietitian Elizabeth Ward. “I like to include Eggland’s Best eggs in my baking and holiday meals because they contain 10 times more vitamin E, three times more vitamin B12 and double the omega-3s when compared to ordinary eggs, which can all help boost immunity during the winter season.”

Take a healthier spin on turkey and sweet potatoes during the holidays by infusing them into a frittata using Eggland’s Best eggs, which have 25 percent less saturated fat and four times more vitamin D than ordinary eggs. Salads are another great way to incorporate nutrition into holiday meals, with healthy ingredients such as spinach and walnuts.

Find great recipes for holiday meals, including this Eggland’s Best Sweet Potato and Turkey Frittata, at www.egglandsbest.com or www.pinterest.com/egglandsbest.

Eggland’s Best Sweet Potato and Turkey Frittata

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

* 6 Eggland’s Best eggs (large)

* 1/4 cup skim milk

* 1 cup sweet potatoes, mashed or cubed, already cooked

* 1 cup turkey breast, shredded

* 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, part skim

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 1 teaspoon pepper

* Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

In a medium bowl, blend the eggs, salt, pepper, and skim milk and beat until eggs are fluffy. Stir in cheese and set aside. Spray a large, oven-proof skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and turkey in the skillet, stirring until just warm. Pour eggs over potato and turkey mixture, stirring until eggs just begin to set on the bottom, but are slightly uncooked on top. Turn on oven broiler, and place pan in oven. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until eggs are completely set and top of frittata is lightly golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.