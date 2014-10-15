Fall foot health made easy

(BPT) – The days of summer living and relaxing are over and it’s time to get back on your feet! Whether you are exploring orchards, raking leaves or dodging rain puddles, autumn keeps you on your toes. The changing of seasons is the perfect time to remember the importance of foot health. Simple steps you take today can help keep feet healthy and comfortable so you don’t miss a beat this fall.

Savvy shoe shopping

You’re never too old for back-to-school shopping! With the summer heat dying down, it’s time to return to the classic shoe or boot. Did you know that two feet are seldom the exact same size? Always remember to buy for the larger foot. Ill-fitting shoes can aggravate feet and can be a source of foot pain. When shopping for new shoes this fall, look for ones with good arch support and a padded outsole made from slip-resistant material. Try shopping for shoes at the end of the day when feet tend to swell and be at their largest, and always wear socks or nylons when shopping if that’s how you will wear the shoes on a daily basis.

Give custom-fit orthotics a try

Orthotic inserts are often overlooked, but might be the answer to your foot problems. Dr. Scholl’s Custom Fit Orthotic Inserts slip into shoes to relieve tired, achy feet and eliminate discomfort immediately. They are designed for your unique foot type and work by putting feet into a more supported position. Kiosks at CVS and Walmart stores use over 2,000 pressure sensors to measure each person’s foot profile, including identifying pressure points and arch type before recommending the best insert for you. Affordable Custom Fit Orthotic Inserts provide all-day relief for tired feet so you can enjoy each day to the fullest … even if they are getting shorter! For more information or to find a FootMapping Center near you, visit www.drscholls.com.

Dampness dangers

Rainy days, wet piles of leaves and puddles can create obstacles that make it difficult to keep your feet dry. Damp feet can cause discomfort, so when the weather is damp, be sure to wear footwear made from water-resistant material or treat your favorite shoes with a protective water-repellent spray. Always use warm socks made from breathable material, and for extra dryness, sprinkle a small amount of foot powder inside your shoes and socks to absorb excess moisture so your toes stay warm and dry.

Fall back to basics

Just because your open-toed shoes have been tucked away for the season doesn’t mean you should neglect your feet. Taking care of your tootsies makes them look great on the outside and ensures they stay healthy inside as well. Keep your nails trimmed by cutting straight across to reduce the likelihood of ingrown toenails. Never cut cuticles; soften them in a warm bath or with moisturizer and gently push back with a rubber cuticle-pusher. Wash feet regularly with soap and water and always scrub between the toes. While you’re at it, give yourself a quick foot rub to help them stay healthy and warm.

Brisk fall days can be the perfect reason to get outside and enjoy an autumn activity. Remember to be smart when shoe shopping, give Dr. Scholl’s Custom Fit Orthotic Inserts a try, watch out for dampness, and continue to keep your feet looking and feeling great! Kick start the fall season on the right foot and don’t miss a step during months to come.