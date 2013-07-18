If you suffer from migraines, you are not alone. Migraines affect 36 million Americans, according to the American Migraine Foundation. The World Health Organization classifies migraines as the 19th leading cause of all years lived with a disability for both males and females.

Medication-free nausea relief for migraine sufferers

One of the most common and debilitating symptoms of a migraine is nausea. Eighty-percent of migraine suffers in the United States also suffer from nausea. If you’ve suffered from migraine-related nausea, you’ve probably turned to antiemetic drugs for relief. But have you tried acupressure?

A study conducted by leading headache physician Dr. Zoltan Medgyessy, of the Berolina Clinic in Lohne, Germany, revealed that pressure applied to a specific spot on the inner wrist provides effective, quick therapy for reliving migraine-related nausea. An acupressure wristband can deliver this relief.

Medgyessy’s acupressure study, shared at the International Headache Congress in Boston, Mass., included 41 patients. The patients included in the study had experienced an average of 33.1 migraine days during the previous three months with an average nausea level of 6.2 out of 10. The patients were given FDA-approved Sea-Band acupressure wristbands instead of antiemetic drugs during a migraine attack and 83 percent noticed a reduction in their nausea. These patients reported that their nausea after the acupressure therapy had been reduced to 2.9 out of 10 after an average of 28 minutes.

“Acupressure wristbands are drug-free and that is an important advantage in using this therapy for migraine nausea as they have no risks for interaction with migraine drugs or the side effects commonly experienced with antiemetics, such as dizziness or tiredness,” says Medgyessy. “There are still many unknowns about migraine, making findings such as these an important stride toward improving the quality of life for those who suffer from the condition.”

