(BPT) – The season of sneezing has made its annual return and that can only mean one thing for homeowners: preventative cleaning measures. Especially true for allergy and asthma sufferers, there is no better time to get a head start on prepping your home against unwanted allergens than the early weeks of spring.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), nearly 40 million individuals suffer from tree pollen allergies in the United States alone, the first phase of which occurs in the month of March. As pollen-potent trees begin their blossom, it becomes increasingly more challenging for homeowners to maintain a breathe-easy household atmosphere.

But, in fact, it might get easier. According to a recent study conducted by airmid healthgroup, a professional deep cleaning from Stanley Steemer has been proven to be effective in removing up to 97 percent of surface allergens.

Helping to eliminate allergen hot spots and triggers is made easier when following these tips from airmid and the deep cleaning experts Stanley Steemer:

Ongoing TLC

Dirt and dust can quickly add up if the proper steps aren’t taken. To get the job done, vacuum heavy traffic areas two to three times a week and all other carpets at least once a week.

Keep the outdoor elements where they belong

Keep windows closed and place your air conditioner on recirculate on high-allergy days or while doing yard work. These activities may churn up dirt, dust and pollen into the air which can, in turn, end up in the home.

Have a roadmap for cleaning

There is a method to the madness of cleaning. Beware of feather dusters that simply push dust off surfaces into the air. Instead, try moist cloths or special dusters made to capture dust. Also, consider cleaning in this order: begin with air ducts, followed by upholstery and drapes, and finishing with floors.

Welcome an allergy-free season with a welcome mat

A doormat at the entrance to a house is a proven way to reduce the amount of dirt that enters the home. However, the cleaning can’t stop there. Homeowners should vacuum under indoor welcome mats and area rugs periodically to help remove any loose dirt that might be trapped.

Go with a deeper clean for spring

People should maintain their homes, as they maintain their teeth – brushing every day and visiting the dentist at least twice a year. The same regular care goes for carpets. However, for those suffering from asthma and allergies, airmid healthgroup recommends regular vacuuming along with a professional Stanley Steemer deep cleaning every three to four months is important for allergy/asthma-sufferers.

Let’s face it, cleaning is probably the last thing on your mind when those dreadful allergy symptoms start to creep up. However, prepping your home against allergy season can be as welcome as a breath of fresh air with the help of the pros at Stanley Steemer. Visit StanleySteemer.com to join in this season’s fight against allergens.