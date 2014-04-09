Find out how to recreate your outdoor living space without spending a fortune. There are plenty of easy-to-tackle projects that can be done in just a few weekends.

Time to try to DIY: Easy outdoor living projects that can be done in a few weekends

(BPT) – Spring is the perfect time to put your home’s best face forward. The good news is you can refresh your outdoor living space with easy-to-tackle projects that can be done in a few weekends.

Whether you’re building a brand new deck from the bottom-up or updating your existing outdoor living space, the experts at Trex are sharing five simple tips to help do-it-yourselfers turn their dream deck into a reality.

Find online inspiration

Determine the type of outdoor living space you want to create that will fit your family’s needs and complement your existing exterior and architecture. Tap your inner designer by flipping through pages of your favorite magazines, perusing online inspiration via Houzz or Pinterest and experimenting with online virtual applications that allow you to test different colors and configurations.

Take it to the store

After gathering inspiration, visit your nearby home improvement store, like The Home Depot, for additional ideas. Explore the aisles to check out materials, calculate costs and purchase necessary tools and supplies. Bring with you a list of questions you might have regarding your project. Store associates are always willing to give advice – tap their knowledge for any inquiries you might have.

Enhance your deck with quality materials

With so many types of decking material available it is hard to know which products will give you the best return on your investment. When researching, find quality low maintenance materials that can withstand years of wear and tear from weather, outdoor furniture, dropped grilling tools and foot traffic. A high-performance wood-alternative decking like Trex Enhance offers superior durability and long-lasting appearance. With Trex’s protective shell technology, it’s resistant to fading, staining, scratching and mold, offers hassle-free maintenance and only requires an occasional washing with soap and water.

“Having an outdoor living space that doesn’t require a lot of upkeep allows you to spend more time enjoying – rather than maintaining – your deck,” says Adam Zambanini, vice president of marketing for Trex. “With composite decking you don’t have to worry about rotting, warping, cracking or splintering, and you’ll never have to sand, stain or paint.”

Priced at a value that appeals to do-it-yourselfers, Trex Enhance decking offers additional peace of mind with a 25-year Fade and Stain Warranty. It’s also available in stock at The Home Depot stores, making it more accessible for those wanting to build their dream deck.

Test your green thumb

From flower beds to vegetable gardens, landscaping can add privacy, beauty and create a better backyard for entertaining family and friends. Evaluate your climate, land, existing plants and structures that will affect your landscape design. After assessing your space, visit your local nursery or home improvement store to select the kind of plants you want to use. Talk with store associates to find out what types of plants grow best in your environment. For smaller spaces, consider planting container gardens. Mix perennials, annuals, ornamental grasses and shrubs in pots for bright bursts of color.

Complete with accessories, furnishings and decor

Finish your outdoor space with durable, all-weather furniture and decorative accessories. Incorporate color with an assortment of weather-resistant cushions, throw pillows and umbrellas in stylish patterns. Finally, add ambiance and safety with outdoor lighting. Available for both decks and landscaping, the proper lighting will enable you to enjoy your beautiful new outdoor living space long after the sun goes down.

For more outdoor living do-it-yourself inspiration and advice, visit www.homedepot.trex.com.