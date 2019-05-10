63°F
16th sellout sees Aviators beat Bees in rain-shortened game

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2019
 

The Aviators defeated the Bees, 7-5, for their third straight victory in the series before the 16th sellout crowd of 9,565 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game was called in the bottom seventh inning with no outs and the Aviators’ Corban Joseph batting.

Trailing 4-3, the Aviators scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead.

Aviators second baseman Joseph went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs as Las Vegas moved to 21-14 on the season. Right fielder Dustin Fowler with 2-for-3 with a walk. He scored twice and drove in a pair of runs as well.

Las Vegas right-hander Jake Buchanan pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three runs, two of them earned. Norge Ruiz earned the win, despite giving up two runs and five hits in one inning of relief.

Wei-Chung Wang hurled one inning and got the save.

The finale of the four-game series (Las Vegas 4-3 on the homestand) is at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Las Vegas will then conclude the season-long 12-game homestand with a four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers starting on Saturday.

