2 Las Vegans selected in junior hockey draft

Two Las Vegans were selected in the Western Hockey League’s 2021 U.S. Priority Draft on Wednesday.

Jack Lackas was picked by the Lethbridge Hurricanes with the No. 2 pick. Tyler Atchison was taken by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round (No. 28).

Lackas, who turns 15 on Dec. 26, played for the Phoenix Junior Coyotes 15s and posted seven goals and eight points in eight games. He previously played for the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program and was a standout at the Quebec International Pee-Wee AA Hockey Tournament in 2019.

Atchinson plays for the Windy City Storm 15s and has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 29 games. He also is a product of the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program and was the leading scorer at the Quebec International Pee-Wee AA Hockey Tournament in 2019.

The WHL is one of three major-junior hockey leagues based in Canada.

