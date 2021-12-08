66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Sports

2 Las Vegans selected in junior hockey draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 1:37 pm
 
Members of the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on ...
Members of the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Two Las Vegans were selected in the Western Hockey League’s 2021 U.S. Priority Draft on Wednesday.

Jack Lackas was picked by the Lethbridge Hurricanes with the No. 2 pick. Tyler Atchison was taken by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round (No. 28).

Lackas, who turns 15 on Dec. 26, played for the Phoenix Junior Coyotes 15s and posted seven goals and eight points in eight games. He previously played for the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program and was a standout at the Quebec International Pee-Wee AA Hockey Tournament in 2019.

Atchinson plays for the Windy City Storm 15s and has 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 29 games. He also is a product of the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program and was the leading scorer at the Quebec International Pee-Wee AA Hockey Tournament in 2019.

The WHL is one of three major-junior hockey leagues based in Canada.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
4
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
5
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Shad Mayfield of Clovis, N.M., eyes his animal in Tie-Down Roping during the sixth round of the ...
NFR 2021: Day 6 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 6th go-round of NFR 2021 took place Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Check out the action.

 
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
RJ

Here are the 6th go-round results from the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.