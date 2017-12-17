Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2017 all-state boys tennis team.

First Team

Axel Botticelli, Palo Verde

The sophomore won the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Palo Verde defeat Clark to win the Class 4A team state championship.

Rua Elmore, Western

The sophomore, representing the Class 3A Sunrise League, advanced to the Class 3A state singles final.

Zach Haas, Truckee

The junior, representing the Class 3A Northern Region, won the Class 3A state singles championship.

Lucas Hammond, Gorman

The junior, representing the Sunset Region, advanced to semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Christian Hess, Galena

The senior, representing the Northern Region, advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Artem Iermolov, Clark

The sophomore advanced to the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Clark reach the Class 4A team state final.

Caiden Jacob, Desert Oasis

The senior, representing the Sunset Region, advanced to the Class 4A state doubles final.

Tyler Parlade, Desert Oasis

The sophomore, representing the Sunset Region, advanced to the Class 4A state doubles final.

Michael Pasimio, Clark

The senior teamed with Simran Shah to win the Class 4A state doubles championship. The duo also helped the Chargers reach finish second in the 4A state team tournament.

Simran Shah, Clark

The junior teamed with Michael Pasimio to win the Class 4A state doubles championship. The duo also helped the Chargers reach the Class 4A state team final.

Second Team

Justin Finseth,The Meadows

The junior, representing the Class 3A Sunset League, teamed with Ben Goodman to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.

Sebastian Frace, Coronado

The sophomore, representing the Class 4A Sunrise Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament and helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Ben Goodman, The Meadows

The senior, representing the Class 3A Sunset League, teamed with Justin Finseth to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.

Zach Larson, Truckee

The junior, representing the Class 3A Northern region, teamed with Noah Warren to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.

Connor Mikkelson, Boulder City

The sophomore, representing the Class 3A Sunrise League, reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament and helped the Eagles claim the Class 3A state championship.

Andre Pappas, Boulder City

The senior, representing the Class 3A Sunrise League, reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament and helped the Eagles claim the Class 3A state championship.

Jacob Smith, Bishop Manogue

The junior, representing the Class 4A Northern Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Zac Sullivan, Coronado

The freshman, representing the Class 4A Sunrise Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament and helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Mikael Tiilikainen, Reno

The sophomore, representing the Class 4A Northern Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Noah Warren, Truckee

The junior, representing the Class 3A Northern region, teamed with Zach Larson to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.

Coach of the Year

Richard Coop, Palo Verde

Coop, in his first year as head coach, guided the Panthers to a Class 4A state championship after a dramatic upset victory over Clark.

Honorable Mention

Jayden Atkin, Palo Verde

William Boyden, Reno

Brian Capp, The Meadows

Ryan Chang, The Meadows

Lucas Colfer, Reno

Ethan Collinsworth, Reno

Michael Doerr, Spanish Springs

Turner Drummond, Truckee

Ryan Elezra, Green Valley

Breton Erlanger, Boulder City

Myles Getto, Churchill City

Patrick Hogan, Truckee

Boen Huxford, Boulder City

Preston Jorgensen, Boulder City

Ben Lieberman, Green Valley

Blake Malkovich, Churchill City

Dawson Martin, Spanish Springs

Alfred Murillo, Desert Pines

Ahmed Nadeem, The Meadows

Treasure Nyame, Desert Pines

Nicholas Rinehart, Reno

Jose Ruiz, Desert Pines

Peyton Sachs, The Meadows

Sam Soderborg, Palo Verde

Stefan Sretenovic, Foothill

Mickey Sullivan, South Tahoe

Lucas Tong, Incline

Travis Weber, Foothill

