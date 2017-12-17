2017 All-State Boys Tennis Team

First Team
Axel Botticelli, Palo Verde
The sophomore won the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Palo Verde defeat Clark to win the Class 4A team state championship.
Rua Elmore, Western
The sophomore, representing the Class 3A Sunrise League, advanced to the Class 3A state singles final.
Zach Haas, Truckee
The junior, representing the Class 3A Northern Region, won the Class 3A state singles championship.
Lucas Hammond, Gorman
The junior, representing the Sunset Region, advanced to semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Christian Hess, Galena
The senior, representing the Northern Region, advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Artem Iermolov, Clark
The sophomore advanced to the Class 4A state singles championship and helped Clark reach the Class 4A team state final.
Caiden Jacob, Desert Oasis
The senior, representing the Sunset Region, advanced to the Class 4A state doubles final.
Tyler Parlade, Desert Oasis
The sophomore, representing the Sunset Region, advanced to the Class 4A state doubles final.
Michael Pasimio, Clark
The senior teamed with Simran Shah to win the Class 4A state doubles championship. The duo also helped the Chargers reach finish second in the 4A state team tournament.
Simran Shah, Clark
The junior teamed with Michael Pasimio to win the Class 4A state doubles championship. The duo also helped the Chargers reach the Class 4A state team final.
Second Team
Justin Finseth,The Meadows
The junior, representing the Class 3A Sunset League, teamed with Ben Goodman to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.
Sebastian Frace, Coronado
The sophomore, representing the Class 4A Sunrise Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament and helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Ben Goodman, The Meadows
The senior, representing the Class 3A Sunset League, teamed with Justin Finseth to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.
Zach Larson, Truckee
The junior, representing the Class 3A Northern region, teamed with Noah Warren to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.
Connor Mikkelson, Boulder City
The sophomore, representing the Class 3A Sunrise League, reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament and helped the Eagles claim the Class 3A state championship.
Andre Pappas, Boulder City
The senior, representing the Class 3A Sunrise League, reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament and helped the Eagles claim the Class 3A state championship.
Jacob Smith, Bishop Manogue
The junior, representing the Class 4A Northern Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Zac Sullivan, Coronado
The freshman, representing the Class 4A Sunrise Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament and helped the Cougars reach the Class 4A state tournament.
Mikael Tiilikainen, Reno
The sophomore, representing the Class 4A Northern Region, qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Noah Warren, Truckee
The junior, representing the Class 3A Northern region, teamed with Zach Larson to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.
Coach of the Year
Richard Coop, Palo Verde
Coop, in his first year as head coach, guided the Panthers to a Class 4A state championship after a dramatic upset victory over Clark.
Honorable Mention
Jayden Atkin, Palo Verde
William Boyden, Reno
Brian Capp, The Meadows
Ryan Chang, The Meadows
Lucas Colfer, Reno
Ethan Collinsworth, Reno
Michael Doerr, Spanish Springs
Turner Drummond, Truckee
Ryan Elezra, Green Valley
Breton Erlanger, Boulder City
Myles Getto, Churchill City
Patrick Hogan, Truckee
Boen Huxford, Boulder City
Preston Jorgensen, Boulder City
Ben Lieberman, Green Valley
Blake Malkovich, Churchill City
Dawson Martin, Spanish Springs
Alfred Murillo, Desert Pines
Ahmed Nadeem, The Meadows
Treasure Nyame, Desert Pines
Nicholas Rinehart, Reno
Jose Ruiz, Desert Pines
Peyton Sachs, The Meadows
Sam Soderborg, Palo Verde
Stefan Sretenovic, Foothill
Mickey Sullivan, South Tahoe
Lucas Tong, Incline
Travis Weber, Foothill
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.