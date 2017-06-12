2017 All-State Boys Track Team

Nick Benham, Desert Oasis: The senior won the Class 4A state titles in the shot put and discus. His distance of 58 feet, 1 1/2 inches in the shot put on April 22 was the best in Nevada this year, and his distance of 179-4 tied for the best in the state in the discus.

First Team

Nick Benham, Desert Oasis

The senior won the Class 4A state titles in the shot put and discus. His distance of 58 feet, 1½ inches in the shot put on April 22 was the best in Nevada this year, and his distance of 179-4 tied for the best in the state in the discus.

Jamaal Britt, Legacy

The senior won three Class 4A state championships, including the 300-meter hurdles in 36.51 seconds, which set a state record. His state-winning time of 14.2 in the 110 hurdles was the best in Nevada this season. He also won state in the long jump (22-7½) and laced sixth in the 100.

Tre Harley, Centennial

The junior was part of two record-setting relays, when he helped a state record in the 800 relay (1 :25.51), and a meet record in the 1,600 relay (3:14.85) to win the Class 4A state titles. He also placed second individually in the 200 and 400 at state.

Frank Harris, Basic

The senior won the Class 4A state high jump title, and was the only Nevada athlete to clear 7 feet in the event, when he did so on March 18. He placed fourth at state in the 100, and was on the 400 relay team that finished seventh at state.

James Johnson, Centennial

The senior was on the 800 relay team at the Class 4A state meet that set an all-time Nevada record of 1:25.51. His performance in the 400 relay helped set a state-meet mark and was the fastest in Nevada this year with a time of 41.23. He was second in the state long jump and had the best distance in Nevada this year in the triple jump (49-3½). He was third at state 100.

Randall Jubilee, Centennial

The junior was on two Class 4A state-winning relay teams, including helping set a state record in the 800 relay (1:25.51). His 1,600 relay team set a stat-meet record and was the fastest in Nevada this season with a time of 3:14.85. Individually, he won the state title in the 400 in 47.24, the fastest time in the state this year, and he placed third in the state in the 200.

Anthony Ocegueda, Reed

The senior posted the state’s best times times in two distance races this year. He ran the 1,600 in 4:09.34 and finished the 3,200 run in 8:59.55.

Marvin Perkins, Centennial

The senior won three Class 4A state relay titles, helping the Bulldogs set state record in the 800 relay (1:25.21). His times in the 400 relay (41.23) and 1,600 relay (3:14.85) set state-meet records and were the fastest in Nevada this season.

Savon Scarver, Centennial

The senior won the Class 4A state title in the 200 in 21.51 seconds, the best time in the state this year. He was also on the 400 relay team that set a state-meet record of 41.23, and finished second in the 110 hurdles.

Zachary Stallings, McQueen

The senior won three Class 4A state titles, winning the 800 in 1:51.49, the best time by a Nevada athlete in 2017. He also won the 3,200 (4:16.37), and was on the Lancers’ winning 3,200 relay team (7:59.06). He was on the 1,600 relay team that placed seventh at state.

Henry Weisberg, McQueen

The senior won the Class 4A state 3,200 title in 9:22.04, and was on the winning 3,200 relay team (7:59.06) at state. He placed fourth at state in the 1,600 run, and fifth in the 800 run.

Bobby Widmar, Reed

The senior won the Class 4A state title in the 100 in 10.68, and had this season’s best time by a Nevada runner in the event on May 6 (10.63). He finished fourth at state in the 200, and was on sixth-place relay teams at state in the 800 relay and 1,600 relay.

Second Team

Edward Andrews, Coronado

The junior won the Class 4A state pole vault title, clearing 14-6. That height was tied for the best by a Nevada athlete this season.

Musio Jimenez-Vazquez, Sunrise Mountain

The senior took home four Class 3A state titles, including three individuals to help the Miners to their first team championship. He set a state-meet record in the 3,200 with a time of 9:35.32 seconds, and also won state titles in the 1,600 (4:23.25) and 800 (1:55.47. He also was on the winning 3,200 relay team (8:23.19).

Corey Moore, Liberty

The sophomore’s discus throw of 179-4 on April 8 was tied for the best by a Nevada athlete in 2017. He placed fifth in the event at the Class 4A state meet.

Jonathan Ply, Dayton

The senior was one of two boys athletes to win three Class 3A individual state titles. He took home medals in the 110 hurdles (14.63), 300 hurdles (39.67) and high jump (6-8).

Landen Smith, Lincoln County

The junior was the only boys athlete at any level to win four individual state titles. He won Class 2A championships in the 100 (11.18), 200 (22.77), 400 (51.66) and 300 hurdles (41.44).

Luis Soto, Rancho

The senior placed second in the 800 and 1,600 at the Class 4A state meet.

Jonathan Spearman, Del Sol

The senior won the Class 3A state triple jump title with a distance of 47-5½ inches, the best distance at state from any class. He also finished third in the state high jump (6-2).

Noah Thompson, Mojave

The sophomore won the Class 3A state title and set a meet record in the 100 with a time of 10.87 seconds. He also won the state title in the 200 (22.02). He was on the 400 relay team that placed third at state, and the 800 relay team that placed fourth.

Elijiah Toussaint, Silverado

The senior had the state’s best mark in the long jump this season, with a leap of 24-4¾ inches on April 8.

David Washington, Liberty

The senior placed second in the Class 4A state 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.67 seconds.

Eric Williams, Las Vegas

The senior qualified for four events at the Class 4A state meet. He placed fourth at state in the 400 and seventh in the 200. He was on the Wildcats’ 400 and 800 relay teams, both of which finished third at state.

Daniel Ziems, Palo Verde

The senior finished second at the Class 4A state meet in the 3,200 and finished third at state in the 1,600. He was on the Panthers’ 3,200 relay team that placed third at state.

Coach of the Year

Maurice Senters, Sunrise Mountain

The second-year coach guided the Miners to the first state championship in program history. Sunrise Mountain won the Class 3A title with 70 points, six points better than second-place Mojave.

Honorable Mention

Omar Aguilar-Espinoza, Silverado

Frankie Bisacky, Durango

Nicholas Bracken, Bishop Gorman

Adam Brewer, Silverado

Siaosi Finau, Reno

Garrett Furlong, Coronado

Trevor Henry, Bishop Gorman

Dontell Jackson, Bishop Manogue

Logan Kyle, Douglas

Tad Milich, Pershing County

Quentin Scott, Centennial

Karon Shomo, Spring Mountain

Sam Stewart, White Pine

Damahny Whittle, Liberty