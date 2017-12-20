2017 All-State Girls Cross Country Team

First Team
Carissa Buchholz, South Tahoe
The sophomore won the Class 3A state title with a time of 19:52 for 3.1 miles. She also won the Northern Region meet, and had six top-five finishes.
Rheanna Fallini-Jackson, Carson
The senior finished fifth at the Class 4A state meet and was seventh at the Northern Region meet. She won the Truckee Cross country Invite and had eight top-10 finishes.
Jazmin Feliz, Desert Pines
The sophomore finished second at the Class 3A state meet and won the Southern Region title. She won five races and finished second twice.
Alexis Gourrier, Centennial
The senior won her third Class 4A Southern Region title before finishing 14th at state. She won five races and posted the state’s fastest time for 3.1 miles.
Ellen Hirsberg, The Meadows
The senior won the Class 2A state title with a time of 20:30 for 3.1 miles. She also won her fourth consecutive Southern Region crown, and had seven top-10 finishes.
Rebecca Kuskie,Lowry
The junior finished third at the Class 3A state meet and second at the Northern Region meet. She won the Lowry Invitational.
Alexis Melendrez, Spanish Springs
The senior won the Class 4A state meet with a time of 19:41 for 3.1 miles. She was second at the Northern Region meet, and won four races. She finished in the top seven of every race she entered.
Marena Middleton, Damonte Ranch
The sophomore placed sixth at the Class 4A state meet and was fourth at the Northern Region meet. She had five top-five finishes, including one win.
Imogen Olvera, McQueen
The junior was seventh at the Class 4A state meet and sixth at the Northern Region meet. She had seven top-10 finishes.
Eliana Ornelas, Wooster
The senior placed third at the Class 4A state meet after finishing fifth at the Northern Region meet. She had six top-five finishes, including two victories.
Claire Rawlins, Coronado
The sophomore placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet, and was third at the Sunrise Region meet. The had 10 top-five finishes.
Penelope Smerdon, Reno
The freshman was second at the Class 4A state meet, and won the Northern Region title. She had six top-five finishes, including two wins.
Second Team
Sarriah Brown, Sierra Vista
The junior was third at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet and placed 11th at state. She had six top-five finishes, including a win at the Lake Mead Invitational.
Myna Buckley, Foothill
The junior won the Class 4A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:01 for 3.1 miles. She was 20th at state. She finished in the top three in seven races, winning three.
Carly Davis, Truckee
The freshman was sixth at the Class 3A state meet after finishing fifth at the Northern Region meet. She had five top-10 finishes.
Kili Lehmkuhl, North Tahoe
The freshman was second at the Class 2A state meet and fourth at the Northern Region meet. She finished in the top five in five races.
Kloe Littleman, Centennial
The junior was ninth at the Class 4A state meet and fifth at the Sunset Region meet. She had six top-10 finishes.
Kendra Lusk, Spring Creek
The freshman placed fifth at the Class 3A state meet and sixth at the Northern Region meet. She finished in the top five in four races.
Rylie Lusk, Spring Creek
The junior finished fourth at the Class 3A state meet and third at the Northern Region meet. She had six top-five finishes and won the Elko Invitational.
McKenzie Morgan, Centennial
The junior finished 13th at the Class 4A state meet, and was 17th at the Sunset Region meet. She finished in the top 10 six times.
Nayeli Perea-Barco, Desert Pines
The junior was second at the Class 3A Southern Region meet and placed seventh at state. She posted seven top-five finishes.
Emilia Puskas, Bishop Gorman
The freshman finished second at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet and placed eighth at state. She had nine top-five finishes, including four wins.
Erika Robtoy, Reed
The senior finished eighth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and was 10th at state. She finished in the top 10 seven times.
Claire Tillett, Reed
The junior finished 12th at the Class 4A state meet and 11th in the Northern Region meet. She posted three top-10 finishes.
Coach of the Year
Warren Mills, North Tahoe
Mills guided the Lakers to their fourth consecutive girls state title, his 11th as the school’s head coach. Mills also led North Tahoe’s boys to the state title, his 21st as the boys coach.
Honorable Mention
Elaine Bruestle, Arbor View
Adriana Carlsen, Arbor View
Piper Crook, Fernley
Josii Johnson, North Tahoe
Carley Legenbauer, Damonte Ranch
Rosie Linkus, Bishop Manogue
Emily McNeely, Sierra Lutheran
Larissa Mauer, Spring Creek
Hana Mazur, Truckee
Josephine Ruggieri, Centennial
Caitlin Shannon, Coronado
Isabella Terrazas, Truckee