2017 All-State Girls Golf Team

First Team

Abbi Fleiner, Reno

The junior tied for seventh in the 4A state tournament, and placed fourth in the Northern Region tournament. Fleiner was named the High Desert League’s co-Athlete of the Year.

Annick Haczkiewicz, Palo Verde

The Brigham Young-bound senior tied for second at the 4A state tournament with a 144, and shot a 6-under a week earlier to win her third Sunset Region title. Haczkiewicz took medalist honors in four matches this season.

McKenzi Hall, Centennial

The freshman tied for fifth in the 4A state tournament. Hall also finished sixth in the Sunset Region tournament to help the Bulldogs win their the region title in program history.

Riana Mission, Clark

The freshman tied for fifth in the 4A state tournament. Mission finished second in the Sunset Region tournament, and was medalist in four of her matches this season.

Hunter Pate, Bishop Gorman

The Long Beach State-bound senior tied for second at the 4A state tournament with a 144, and was fourth in the Sunset Region tournament.

Sami Penor, Coronado

The senior placed fourth at the 4A state tournament to lead the Cougars to their fourth consecutive state title. Penor overcame a three-stroke deficit at Bear’s Best a week earlier to claim her second Sunrise Region title.

Lani Potter, Boulder City

The senior, who is committed to South Dakota State, won all eight of her matches this season, including the 3A state title at Mountain Falls by eight strokes. She led Boulder City to its first team title since 2010. It was Potter’s second consecutive individual state title.

Sydney Smith, Faith Lutheran

The senior rallied from an eight-stroke deficit to win the 4A state title at Highland Falls, and finished third in the Sunset Region tournament. Smith, who has committed to Colorado State, finished the state tournament 2-under-par 142 to claim her second individual state title.

Second Team

Karen Beglin, Carson

The freshman won the Northern Region tournament at 8-over-par 152, and finished tied for 17th in the 4A state tournament. She was named the Sierra League’s Athlete of the Year.

Gabby DeNunzio, Coronado

The senior, who is committed to Weber State, tied for seventh in the 4A state tournament to lead the Cougars to their fourth consecutive title. DeNunzio also was runner-up in the Sunrise Region tournament.

Victoria Estrada, Coronado

Estrada, last year’s individual 4A state champion, finished 11th in this season’s state tournament. The junior also placed third in the Sunrise Region tournament.

Kaitlin Fleiner, Reed

The junior tied for 14th at the 4A state tournament, and was runner-up in the Northern Region tournament. She was named the High Desert League’s co-Athlete of the Year.

Kyndall Newman, Arbor View

The freshman placed 16th in the 4A state tournament, and was eighth in the Sunset Region tournament.

Rebecca Oertel, Palo Verde

The senior tied for 22nd in the 4A state tournament, and was fifth in the Sunset Region tournament.

Jessica Stanton, Wooster

The senior placed 13th in the 4A state tournament, and finished fifth in the Northern Region tournament. Stanton was a first-team all-Sierra League honoree.

Hailey Stevenson, Centennial

The sophomore finished 10th in the 4A state tournament, and was seventh in the Sunset Region tournament to help the Bulldogs win their first region title.

Coach of the Year

Charlie Cerrone, Centennial

The 13th-year coach led the Bulldogs to their first Sunset Region title and a second-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament. Centennial finished 10 strokes behind four-time defending state champion Coronado.

Honorable Mention

Jill Beglin, Carson

Tatyana Carlson, Lowry

Annika Criss, Elko

Megan Gaskill, McQueen

Lily Landt, Wooster

Carolyn Lemon, Western

Megan Li, Galena

Jade Magana, Centennial

Charlotte Mason, Reno

Makenzie McMillan, Coronado

Bella McReynolds, Reno

Crystle Querol, Coronado

Katie Schlichenmayer, Foothill

Katelyn Smith, Cimarron-Memorial

Caroline Valle, Sierra Vista

Aliyah Williams, Sierra Vista

