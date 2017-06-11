2017 All-State Girls Swimming Team

First Team
Regan Caufield, Reno
The sophomore captured the Class 4A state one-meter diving title, scoring 460.6 points.
Elizabeth Clinch, Green Valley
The junior set a Class 4A Sunrise Region meet record of 55.61 seconds in the 100 butterfly. She was second in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke at state.
Donna DePolo, Bishop Manogue
The senior won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.91 and placed second in the 200 individual medley at the Class 4A state meet.
Allie Emery, Palo Verde
The junior won the 50 freestyle in 23.83 and finished second in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Chloe Freeman, Palo Verde
The freshman won the 100 butterfly in 55.95 seconds and took the 500 freestyle in 5:00.51 to help the Panthers capture the Class 4A state title.
Mandy Gebhart, Boulder City
The senior won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.73 and took the 500 freestyle in 4:54.54 to lead the Eagles to the Class 3A state title. Her times in both events were faster than the Class 4A winner. Gebhart has signed with Utah.
Victoria Navarro, Green Valley
The junior set a Class 4A Sunrise Region meet record in the 200 freestyle (1:49.34). She won the 200 freestyle (1:50.08) and 100 freestyle (51.32) at state.
Abigail Richter, Green Valley
The senior set Class 4A Sunrise Region meet records in the 200 individual medley (1:59.8) and 100 backstroke (54.22). She won both events at state. Richter has signed with Virginia.
Kate Rye, Incline
The junior won the 50 freestyle in 24.4 and the 100 freestyle in 52.84 at the Class 3A state meet.
— —
Second Team
Olivia Dockery, Palo Verde
The senior won the Class 4A Sunset Region title in the 200 freestyle and finished second in the 100 butterfly. Dockery was second in the 200 freestyle at state to help the Panthers to their third consecutive team title. She has committed to UNR.
McKenna Houlihan, Green Valley
The junior placed second at the Class 4A state meet in one-meter diving with a score of 456.2, just 4.4 points behind winner Regan Caufield of Reno.
Hannah Hudson, Reno
The junior placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke at the Class 4A state meet.
Valerie Kitchens, Green Valley
The sophomore finished third in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. She was secodn in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle in the Sunrise Region meet.
Maddie Lewis, Sage Ridge
The freshman won the Class 3A state title in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:04.38.
Montana Lloyd, Boulder City
The senior won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.07 and the 100 backstroke in 57.37 at the Class 3A state meet. She has signed with Houston.
Emelia Piccininni, Palo Verde
The senior was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in the Class 4A Sunset Region meet. She placed third in the 50 freestyle at state. Piccininni has committed to Cal Poly.
Grace Siebmann, Palo Verde
The junior finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley at the Class 4A state meet.
Astrid Villeda, Rancho
The junior was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Coach of the Year
Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde
Under Gonzalez, the Panthers edged Green Valley by sevenpoints to claim the Class 4A state title. It was the team’s third consecutive championship. Gonzalez also guided the boys team to a fifth consecutive crown.
— —
Honorable Mention
Amina Bachir, Cimarron-Memorial
Megan Burrill, Truckee
Ayanah Cason, Desert Oasis
Madison Grimes, Reed
Mallory Hart, Bishop Manogue
Annika Hobson, Reno
Madelaine Lauger, Palo Verde
Tayler Luna, Coronado
Taylor Michael, Galena
Benedict Nagy, McQueen
Rose Pouch, Boulder City
Elle Renner, Tech
Abby Sauerbrei, Boulder City
Alexia Taylor-Arredondo, Spanish Springs
Claire Trevithick, Reno
Tara Wise, Coronado