2017 All-State Girls Swimming Team

First Team

Regan Caufield, Reno

The sophomore captured the Class 4A state one-meter diving title, scoring 460.6 points.

Elizabeth Clinch, Green Valley

The junior set a Class 4A Sunrise Region meet record of 55.61 seconds in the 100 butterfly. She was second in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke at state.

Donna DePolo, Bishop Manogue

The senior won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.91 and placed second in the 200 individual medley at the Class 4A state meet.

Allie Emery, Palo Verde

The junior won the 50 freestyle in 23.83 and finished second in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.

Chloe Freeman, Palo Verde

The freshman won the 100 butterfly in 55.95 seconds and took the 500 freestyle in 5:00.51 to help the Panthers capture the Class 4A state title.

Mandy Gebhart, Boulder City

The senior won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.73 and took the 500 freestyle in 4:54.54 to lead the Eagles to the Class 3A state title. Her times in both events were faster than the Class 4A winner. Gebhart has signed with Utah.

Victoria Navarro, Green Valley

The junior set a Class 4A Sunrise Region meet record in the 200 freestyle (1:49.34). She won the 200 freestyle (1:50.08) and 100 freestyle (51.32) at state.

Abigail Richter, Green Valley

The senior set Class 4A Sunrise Region meet records in the 200 individual medley (1:59.8) and 100 backstroke (54.22). She won both events at state. Richter has signed with Virginia.

Kate Rye, Incline

The junior won the 50 freestyle in 24.4 and the 100 freestyle in 52.84 at the Class 3A state meet.

— —

Second Team

Olivia Dockery, Palo Verde

The senior won the Class 4A Sunset Region title in the 200 freestyle and finished second in the 100 butterfly. Dockery was second in the 200 freestyle at state to help the Panthers to their third consecutive team title. She has committed to UNR.

McKenna Houlihan, Green Valley

The junior placed second at the Class 4A state meet in one-meter diving with a score of 456.2, just 4.4 points behind winner Regan Caufield of Reno.

Hannah Hudson, Reno

The junior placed second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke at the Class 4A state meet.

Valerie Kitchens, Green Valley

The sophomore finished third in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. She was secodn in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle in the Sunrise Region meet.

Maddie Lewis, Sage Ridge

The freshman won the Class 3A state title in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 1:04.38.

Montana Lloyd, Boulder City

The senior won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.07 and the 100 backstroke in 57.37 at the Class 3A state meet. She has signed with Houston.

Emelia Piccininni, Palo Verde

The senior was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle in the Class 4A Sunset Region meet. She placed third in the 50 freestyle at state. Piccininni has committed to Cal Poly.

Grace Siebmann, Palo Verde

The junior finished second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley at the Class 4A state meet.

Astrid Villeda, Rancho

The junior was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.

Coach of the Year

Brent Gonzalez, Palo Verde

Under Gonzalez, the Panthers edged Green Valley by sevenpoints to claim the Class 4A state title. It was the team’s third consecutive championship. Gonzalez also guided the boys team to a fifth consecutive crown.

— —

Honorable Mention

Amina Bachir, Cimarron-Memorial

Megan Burrill, Truckee

Ayanah Cason, Desert Oasis

Madison Grimes, Reed

Mallory Hart, Bishop Manogue

Annika Hobson, Reno

Madelaine Lauger, Palo Verde

Tayler Luna, Coronado

Taylor Michael, Galena

Benedict Nagy, McQueen

Rose Pouch, Boulder City

Elle Renner, Tech

Abby Sauerbrei, Boulder City

Alexia Taylor-Arredondo, Spanish Springs

Claire Trevithick, Reno

Tara Wise, Coronado