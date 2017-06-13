2017 All-State Girls Track Team

Talie Bonds, Centennial: The senior swept the hurdles events at the Class 4A state meet with times that were the best in Nevada this year, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 13.86 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 42.88. She was on the 800 relay team that finished third at state, and placed third in the state high jump.

Maya Brosch, South Tahoe: The senior won four individual events, including setting a Class 3A state meet record by finishing the 300 hurdles in 43.98. She also won the 100 hurdles (14.91), 200 (25.71) and 400 (57.97).

Jordan Davis, Rancho: The junior helped the Rams set an Nevada record and win the Class 4A state title by finishing the 800 relay in 1:37.88. She also helped win the 1,600 relay (3:50.68) at state, and finished second in the 200.

Jacquelyn Fields, Palo Verde: The junior won the Class 4A state title in the high jump, and her height of 5 feet, 6 inches on March 15 was the best by a Nevada athlete this season.

Alexis Gourrier, Centennial: The junior posted the best mark by a Nevada runner in y winning the Class 4A state 1,600 in 4:59.10. She posted the best time in the state this year on March 25 in the 3,200 run (10:57.32), and placed second in the 800 at state.

Iyani Hayden, Canyon Springs: The junior won the Class 4A state long jump title with a leap of 18 feet, 7 1/4 inches. She placed fifth in the state 100-meter hurdles, and was on the state 800 relay team that finished second, and the 400 relay team that finished third.

Karina Haymore, Centennial: The senior broke her own Class 4A state-meet record in the 800 to win the title in 2:09.13. She also placed second at state in the 400, 1,600 run and was on the second-place 1,600 relay team.

Makayla Linebarger, Reed: The senior set a Class 4A state meet record in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, but it was not her best vault of the year. On March 25, she cleared 13-6, the all-time record in Nevada.

Cassidy Osborne-Butler, Damonte Ranch: The senior won Class 4A state titles in the shot put (46-4) and discus (137-1). Her shot put distance was the best in Nevada this season.

Jessica Ozoude, Spanish Springs: The senior posted times in the short-distance dashes at the Class 4A state meet that were the best in Nevada this season. She won state titles in the 100 (11.64) and 200 (24.30), and placed second in the long jump and sixth in the 400.

Tatianna Pamplin, Rancho: The senior helped set an all-time Nevada record in the 800 relay with a time of 1:37.88 to win the Class 4A state title. She also helped the Rams win state titles in the 400 relay (47.15) and 1,600 relay (3:50.68).

Gizelle Reid, Rancho: The junior won four Class 4A state titles, helping the Rams set a state record in the 800 relay with a time of 1:37.88. She won the state title in the 400 and posted the best time in the state this season in that event on April 22 (54.81). She was also on the state-winning 400 relay team (47.15) and 1,600 relay team (3:50.68).

Quincy Bonds, Centennial: The freshman finished second at the Class 4A state meet in the 100, and third in the 300 hurdles. She was also on the 400 relay team that placed second.

Gabby Carson, Liberty: The junior finished second in the pole vault at the Class 4A state meet, and was sixth in the triple jump.

Kaitlin Gibb, Arbor View: The senior placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class 4A state meet, and was on the Aggies’ 400 relay team that finished fourth.

Angela Hammond, Cheyenne: The senior won the Class 3A state title in the 100 with a time of 12.64, and also helped win state titles in the 400 relay (49.29) and 800 relay (1:44.28). She placed second in the 200 at state.

Athiya Iese, Liberty: The junior took home second-places finishes in the discus and shot put at the Class 4A state meet. Her discus throw of 147 feet on April 8 was the best in Nevada this season.

Ogochukwu Immanuela Nwachukwu, Basic: The senior placed third in the Class 4A state discus throw and sixth in the state shot put.

Mikayla Kelley, Silverado: The senior won the Class 4A state triple jump title, and had the best distance in Nevada this season on April 8 when she posted a mark of 40-0 1/2. She also placed sixth in the state long jump.

Alexis Melendrez, Spanish Springs: The junior won the Class 4A state title in the 3,200 with a time of 11:03.08.

Ashley Moore, Centennial: The freshman finished in second place at the Class 4A state meet in the triple jump, third in the long jump, fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Kayla Roberts, Centennial: The senior was on the Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay team that won the Class 4A state title with a time of 9:33.52 seconds. She finished fourth at state in the 800 and fifth in the 3,200.

Kayla Smith, Sierra Vista: The senior had the best long jump of any Nevada athlete this season with a distance of 19-0 1/4 on April 1. She placed seventh in the event at the Class 4A state meet, and was on the fifth-place in 1,600 relay.

Brenna Wapstra-Scott, Truckee: The senior won the class 3A state titles in the 800 (2:21.10), 1,600 (5:07.93) and 3,200 (11:44.65), and had a second-place finish in the state 400 dash.

Coach of the Year

Roy Session, Centennial

The eighth-year coach helped lead the Bulldogs to their seventh consecutive state title. Centennial scored 174 points, better than tripling the total of any other team in the field.

Honorable Mention

Skyler Free, Liberty

Lily Fullmer, White Pine

Deborah Grant, Green Valley

Ellen Hirsberg, The Meadows

Mattie Johns, Smith Valley

Elaina Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran

Bryanna Neagle, Faith Lutheran

Tuwani Palacio, Agassi Prep

Senifa Po’oi, Sparks

Abigail Pradere, Carson

Whitney Skabelund, Churchill County

Destiny Tolliver, McQueen

Emma Wahlenmaier, Palo Verde

Pam Wilmore, Centennial