2017 All-State Girls Volleyball Team

First team
Sydney Berenyi, Silverado
The 5-foot-11-inch, do-it-all senior — and reigning Gatorade Player of the Year — finished with 622 kills, 330 digs and 53 aces in leading the Skyhawks to a second-place finish in the Sunrise League. Berenyi has signed with Dixie State (Utah).
Whitley Brow, Foothill
The 5-9 junior outside hitter posted 279 kills, 24 aces and 81 digs, and was key in helping the Falcons win a playoff match over Liberty in the Sunrise Region quarterfinals.
Kylie Gibson, Bishop Gorman
The 6-0 senior outside hitter/middle blocker had 344 kills, 36 blocks, 105 digs and 39 aces to lead the Gaels back to the state final.
Talyn Jackson, Douglas
The 5-11 senior setter had 308 kills, 47 aces, 167 digs and 324 assists for the Tigers. Jackson has signed to Virginia Tech.
Karson Nakagawa, Reno
The 5-5 junior setter had 36 aces, 835 assists and 171 digs to lead the Huskies to a 30-3 record this season.
Whittnee Nihipali, Shadow Ridge
The 6-2 senior outside hitter finished with 463 kills, 61 aces, 48 blocks and 410 digs to lead the Mustangs to their first state title. Nihipali, who has signed with Arizona, accounted for eight of her team’s 15 points in the decisive fifth set of the state final to rally Shadow Ridge past Bishop Gorman.
Mary Redl-Harge, Bishop Manogue
The 6-0 senior outside hitter put down a team-high 368 kills for the Northern Region champion Miners.
Maggie Roe, Boulder City
The 6-1 senior outside hitter posted 494 kills, 139 aces, 77 blocks, 276 digs and 273 assists to lead the Eagles to their first state title since 1989. She has signed with Western New Mexico University.
Kaila Spevak, McQueen
The 5-7 senior libero/outside hitter, who has signed with UNR, posted 237 kills, 43 aces and 226 digs for the Lancers.
Tommi Stockham, Bishop Gorman
The 6-0 sophomore outside hitter had 343 kills, 34 blocks, 137 digs and 52 aces to lead the Gaels back to the state final. Stockham is committed to Southern California.
Second team
Sasha Bolla, Coronado
The 6-2 junior middle blocker had 180 kills and 77 blocks to lead the Cougars to a Sunrise Region championship and state tournament appearance.
Parker Buddy, Reno
The 6-0 senior outside hitter had 261 kills and 214 digs to lead the Huskies to a 30-3 record this season. Buddy is committed to Eastern Washington.
Taylor deProsse, Bishop Manogue
The 5-5 defensive specialist had 48 aces and 311 digs for the Northern Region-champion Miners.
Arien Fafard, Palo Verde
The 5-7 sophomore setter had 453 assists, 32 aces, 135 digs and 118 kills, and sparked the Panthers to a playoff win over Centennial in the Sunset Region quarterfinals.
Madison Karcich, Coronado
The 6-0 senior outside hitter posted 284 kills, 34 aces and 195 digs to lead the Cougars to a Sunrise Region championship and state tournament appearance.
Naomi Harris, Durango
The 5-8 senior outside hitter posted 388 kills, 181 digs and 53 aces for the Trailblazers, who swept Legacy in the Sunset Region quarterfinals.
Sarah Lychock, Bishop Gorman
The 5-5 senior libero had 353 digs and 61 aces, and played a key leadership role in helping the Gaels return to the state final.
Abby Olsen, Green Valley
The 5-9 senior setter had 563 assists, 199 digs, 79 kills, 57 aces and 33 blocks, and helped the Gators win a five-set Sunrise Region quarterfinal playoff match over Basic.
Siara Roberts, Centennial
The 5-11 senior setter was the Bulldogs’ most versatile player, finishing with 672 assists, 50 aces, 199 digs, 85 kills and 42 blocks.
Kizzy Rodriguez, Shadow Ridge
The 5-6 senior outside hitter had 264 kills, 55 aces and 467 digs to lead the Mustangs to their first state title in program history. Rodriguez had 15 kills, three aces and nine digs in the five-set state final for Shadow Ridge.
Coach of the Year
Amy Schlauder, Durango
The fifth-year coach led the Trailblazers to a 24-12 record, including seven wins over out-of-state opponents, and was named the Sunset Region Coach of the Year. Durango won its first 11 Sunset League games, and made it to the region semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Shadow Ridge in four sets.
Honorable Mention
Ashlynn Ammerman, Coronado
Natalie Anderson, Carson
Emily Anderson, Centennial
Namahana Atoa, Reno
Kamry Bailey, Boulder City
Kaitlynn Biassou, Reno
McKenna Brewer, South Tahoe
Shantalle Demirjian, Sierra Vista
Shannon Evans, Coronado
Tehani Faitau, Durango
Alexandra Farnsworth, Liberty
Allison Gunderson, Bishop Manogue
Hailey Hughes, Douglas
Madyson Lousignont, Shadow Ridge
Alexcis Lusby, Reed
Natalie Nihipali, Shadow Ridge
Abby Pradere, Carson
CJ Santella, McQueen
Alysha Smith, Shadow Ridge
Angelina Starck, Bishop Gorman
Carli Tanner, Palo Verde
McKinley Thiede, Damonte Ranch
Megan Wang, Coronado
Sydney Washington, Faith Lutheran
Eden Whitmore, Moapa Valley