2017 All-State Softball Team

First Team

P Taylor Askland, Palo Verde

The junior was the Pitcher of the Year in the Northwest League and helped the Panthers to the Class 4A state title. She went 22-4 with a 1.75 ERA and struck out 123 in 144 innings.

P Julia Jensen, Reed

The senior was the Northern Region Player of the Year and led the Raiders to the Class 4A state title game. Jensen, a UNR signee, was 31-2 with a 0.94 ERA and 386 strikeouts in 209⅓ innings.

P Sam Pochop, Rancho

The senior was the co-Player of the Year in the Class 4A Sunrise League, compiling a 15-9 record with a 1.24 ERA and 254 strikeouts in 175 2/3 innings. Pochop has signed with Tulsa.

P Tatum Spangler, Coronado

The junior was the Pitcher of the Year in the Class 4A Sunrise League and helped the Cougars win the region title. Spangler went 14-3 with a 1.29 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 119⅓ innings.

C Hailey Merlino, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region pick and led the Miners in batting average (.573) and RBIs (66), while tying for second on the team in home runs with 13.

C Taylor Okamura, Coronado

The senior was the co-Player of the Year in the Class 4A Sunrise League, hitting .500 with 56 RBIs and a team-high seven home runs. Okamura will play at Hawaii Pacific next season.

IF Cara Beatty, Palo Verde

The UNLV-bound senior was a first-team All-Northwest League selection. She hit .547 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs as the Panthers won the Class 4A state and Sunset Region titles.

IF Caitlyn Covington, Shadow Ridge

The sophomore was a first-team All-Northwest League selection after batting .567 with 12 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs. Covington has committed to Southern Utah.

IF Bailey McLaughlin, Bishop Manogue

The junior was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region pick after helping the Miners to the Sierra League title. She had a .480 batting average with 57 RBIs and a team-best 14 home runs.

IF Ally Snelling, Palo Verde

The senior was the MVP in the Northwest League and led the Panthers to the Class 4A state title. Snelling hit .616 with 13 home runs and a team-high 78 RBIs, a total that ranks No. 3 in state history. She has been accepted to West Point.

IF Dylan Underwood, Coronado

The senior was a first-team All-Sunrise League pick, batting a team-leading .528 with 22 RBIs and 19 stolen bases from the leadoff spot. Underwood has signed to play at South Dakota.

OF Clara Heislen, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore led the Crusaders in every major offensive category and was a first-team All-Northwest League performer. She hit .533 with two home runs, 31 RBIs and 11 doubles.

OF Jessica Sellers, Reed

The senior was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Northern Region, batting a team-leading .536 to go with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Sellers has signed with UNR.

OF Chelie Senini, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region selection for the Miners. Senini hit .535 with two home runs, 20 RBIs, 54 runs scored and a team-high 35 stolen bases.

OF Makall Whetten, Palo Verde

The junior was a first-team All-Northwest League pick after batting .414 and leading the Panthers with 14 home runs from the leadoff spot. Whetten has orally committed to Southern Utah.

UT Breanna Alvarez, Liberty

The senior pitcher/infielder was a first-team All-Sunrise League performer. She was 13-5 with a 2.34 ERA and led the Patriots with a .514 batting average, 17 doubles and 57 RBIs.

UT Kalei Watkins, Sierra Vista

The Southern Utah signee was the Southwest League’s MVP after leading the Mountain Lions to the league title. Watkins hit .605 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs and went 18-3 with a 1.42 ERA.

Second Team

P Bailey Bennett-Jordan, Boulder City

The sophomore was the 3A Southern Region MVP and went 18-9 with a 1.33 ERA and 240 strikeouts in 153 innings for the Eagles.

P Tyra Clary, Spanish Springs

The freshman for the Cougars earned Pitcher of the Year honors in the 4A Northern Region, going 14-6 with a 2.17 ERA.

P Shelbi Denman Shadow Ridge

The junior was a second-team All-Northwest League pick, going 14-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 93 innings. Denman is committed to Stony Brook (New York).

P Ally Young, Damonte Ranch

The senior was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region pick for the Mustangs, going 14-10 with a 2.60 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 137⅓ innings.

C Emma Covert, Damonte Ranch

The senior was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region player and led the Mustangs with a .451 batting average, seven home runs and 30 RBI.

C Jordan Egan, Pahrump Valley

The senior was the Player of the Year in the 3A Sunset League after leading the Trojans with a .611 batting average, 11 home runs and 44 RBIs.

IF Kirsty Batastini, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore hit .505 with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs and was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region selection for the Miners.

IF Brianna Benoit, Centennial

The senior was a first-team All-Northwest League selection and led the Bulldogs in batting average (.433) and RBIs (40), while adding five home runs.

IF Gianna Carosone, Rancho

The junior was a first-team All-Sunrise League pick for the Rams. She hit .356 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a team-high 11 stolen bases.

IF Allie Hughes, Reed

The senior was a member of the Northern 4A All-Region first team and hit .491 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs for the Raiders.

IF Alisha Schultz, Shadow Ridge

The junior posted a .579 batting average with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 35 RBIs. Schultz, who scored a team-high 50 runs, is committed to Colorado Mesa.

OF Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge

The sophomore, who has committed to Dixie State, hit .468 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. She also had seven triples, five doubles and 43 runs scored for the Mustangs.

OF Marisa Olmos, Liberty

The senior was a first-team All-Sunrise League selection after batting .459 with 39 RBIs for the Patriots. She has signed with Tulsa.

OF Rylee Retzer, Spanish Springs

The junior was a first-team Northern 4A All-Region pick, topping the Cougars with nine home runs and 40 RBIs to go along with a .449 batting average.

OF Alexia Young, Reno

The junior made the Northern 4A All-Region first team. She batted .406 with six homers in 20 league games.

UT Trinity Valentine, Durango

The junior was the Pitcher of the Year in the Southwest League, going 15-7 with a 1.52 ERA. She also hit .591 with five home runs and a team-high 41 RBIs.

UT Ashley Ward, Coronado

The sophomore outfielder/pitcher hit .427 with 44 RBIs and a team-best 16 doubles. She also was 11-3 with a 2.23 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 59⅔ innings.

Coach of the Year

Kelly Glass, Palo Verde

The 11th-year coach guided the Panthers to the Class 4A state championship and the Sunset Region title. Palo Verde smashed a state-record 60 home runs while going 37-6.

Honorable Mention

Arienn Ackerman, Las Vegas

Meagan Anders, Desert Oasis

Kelli Bangert, Galena

Kylie Becker, Foothill

Leila Bishop Parise, McQueen

Kayla Buckmaster, Churchill County

Faith Cornmesser, Churchill County

Cierra Davis, Shadow Ridge

Skylar Gorrell, Las Vegas

Kylie Hefley, Liberty

Sanoe Helenihi, Basic

Bryce Henrickson, Arbor View

Courtney Huff, Spanish Springs

Reese Jones, Fernley

Aliya Lange, Reed

Kailee Luschar, Carson

McKenna Montgomery, Fernley

Makena Martin, Palo Verde

Reyna Martin, Bishop Gorman

Meaghan McInerney, Desert Oasis

Caitlyn Stevenson, Foothill

Jaden Tate Centennial