2018 All-State Boys Swimming Team

First Team

Kaikea Crews, Truckee

The freshman won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 42.88 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 49.66 in helping the Wolverines capture the Class 3A state team title. His time in the backstroke was a meet record.

Cooper DeRyk, Truckee

The senior led the Wolverines to the Class 3A state title, ending Boulder City’s streak of seven consecutive titles. DeRyk posted blistering times, winning the 50 freestyle in 20.13 and the 100 butterfly in 48.84. He bettered his own state-meet record in both events. DeRyk has signed with Florida State.

Tyler Edlefsen, Palo Verde

The junior won the 200 individual medley in 1:50.4 at the Class 4A state meet. He also placed second in the 100 breaststroke to help the Panthers claim an sixth consecutive team title.

Luke Hobson, Reno

The freshman won the 200 freestyle in 1:40.86 and the 500 freestyle in 4:35.43 at the Class 4A state meet.

David Miller, Palo Verde

The senior was first in the 100 butterfly at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 49.91. Miller also placed third in the 200 freestyle for the state champs.

Ahmed Mohamed, Palo Verde

The senior won the 100 breaststroke in 57.73 at the Class 4A state meet. He also placed third in the 200 individual medley to help the Panthers to the team title.

Timothy Newton, Coronado

The senior won his third straight diving title with a total of 506.75 points at the Class 4A state meet.

A.J. Pouch, Boulder City

The junior won the 200 individual medley in 1:50.46 and the 100 breaststroke in 55.35, setting Class 3A state meet records in both events.

Dylan Sweikert, Palo Verde

The senior won the 100 freestyle in 47.43 and placed second in the 50 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.

Second Team

Alexsander Johannessen, Valley

The senior won the 100 freestyle and was third in the 200 freestyle at the Sunrise Region meet. He placed second in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle at state.

Moises Martinez, Wooster

The senior won Northern Region titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. He was fifth in the breaststroke and seventh in the IM at the Class 4A state meet.

McKay Mickelson, Legacy

The sophomore won the 100 backstroke in 51.4 at the Class 4A state meet.

Matthew Myers, Green Valley

The junior placed second in diving at the Class 4A state meet with a score of 408.45.

Andrew Navarro, Green Valley

The freshman placed second in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the Class 4A state meet.

Ben Peters, Reno

The senior won the 50 freestyle in 21.43 at the Class 4A state meet.

Mason Romantic, Green Valley

The sophomore placed second in the 500 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet. He won the event at the Sunrise Region meet.

Tama Tuitama, Legacy

The senior placed second in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke at the Class 4A state meet.

Harrison Trent, Palo Verde

The senior won Sunset Region titles in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle at state.

Coach of the Year — Jody Burrill, Truckee

Burrill guided Truckee to the Class 3A state championship, ending Boulder City’s streak of seven consecutive titles.

Honorable Mention

Daniel Alvarez, Chaparral

Bronson Benes, Centennial

Caleb Gould, Spring Valley

Brett Kolb, Carson

Payton Lee, Spanish Springs

Nathan McAlister, Reno

David McLean, Bishop Manogue

Hunter Mecham, Green Valley

Jared Miao, Coronado

Adam Mirjanian, Chaparral

Aaron Reed, Cheyenne

Conner Wattles, Palo Verde

Aidan White, Valley

Spencer Wilkinson, Coronado

Braeden Werwinski, Palo Verde