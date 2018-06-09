2018 All-State Girls Swimming Team

First Team
Liz Clinch, Green Valley
The senior was first in the 100 butterfly (55.69) and 100 backstroke (56.78) in leading the Gators to their first state title.
Pilar Cohen, Coronado
The freshman won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.67 seconds and took the 100 freestyle in 52.01 at the Class 4A state meet.
Aimee Garcia, Boulder City
The junior won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.68 and the 500 freestyle in 5:03.77 at the Class 3A state meet to help the Eagles win a sixth consecutive title.
Olivia Gordon, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore won the Class 4A state diving title with a score of 501.25 points.
Valerie Kitchens, Green Valley
The junior won the 200 individual medley in 2:05.8 and was third in the 100 freestyle to help the Gators claim the Class 4A state title.
Maddy Lewis, Sage Ridge
The sophomore won the Class 3A state title in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.43 and placed second in the 500 freestyle.
Rose Pouch, Boulder City
The junior won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.8 and the 100 butterfly in 55.63 to lead the Eagles to the Class 3A state title. Both times were meet records.
Brynn Sproul, Del Sol
The senior set a Class 3A state meet record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.51, more than a second faster than the winning Class 4A time.
Astrid Villeda, Rancho
The senior captured Class 4A state titles in the 200 freestyle (1:53.65) and 500 freestyle (5:01.62).
Second Team
Emma Breslin, Bishop Gorman
The sophomore placed third in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Regan Caufield, Reno
The junior was second in diving at the Class 4A state meet with a score of 470.35 points.
Rain Gavino, Green Valley
The senior won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.56 to help the Gators win the Class 4A state team title, ending Palo Verde’s streak of three consecutive crowns.
Victoria Gutierrez, Palo Verde
The sophomore was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Blair Hall, Reno
The freshman was second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke at the Class 4A state meet.
Madelaine Lauger, Palo Verde
The junior was third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly at the Class 4A state meet. She won both events at the Sunset Region meet.
Benny Nagy, McQueen
The junior was second in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Kate Rye, Incline
The senior won the 50 freestyle in 24.25 and the 100 freestyle in 53.64 at the Class 3A state meet.
Baylee Silveira, Douglas
The sophomore placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle at the Class 4A state meet.
Coach of the Year — Bob Swift, Green Valley
Swift led the Gators to their first state title as they scored 94 points to top second-place Palo Verde (74), ending the Panthers streak of three consecutive championships.
Honorable Mention
Samantha Beck, Spanish Springs
Portia Blackert, Palo Verde
Faith Brazil, Foothill
Charlotte Brereton, Shadow Ridge
Ayanah Cason, Desert Oasis
McKenna Houlihan, Green Valley
Allie Jacobson, Spring Valley
Alexie Johnston, Desert Oasis
Leah Kirkman, Shadow Ridge
Stephanie Platt, Palo Verde
Emma Purdy, Truckee
Elle Renner, Tech
Alexia Taylor-Arredondo, Spanish Springs
Claire Trevithick, Reno