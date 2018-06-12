2018 Nevada All-State Girls Track Team

First Team
Quincy Bonds, Centennial
The sophomore won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.5 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. She also was second in the 110 hurdles at state.
Carissa Buchholz, South Tahoe
The sophomore won the 800 (2:18.42), 1,600 (5:14.25) and 3,200 (11:24.25) at the Class 3A state meet.
Gabby Carson, Liberty
The senior set an all-time Nevada record by clearing 13-6 to win the Class 4A state pole vault title.
Alexis Melendrez, Spanish Springs
The senior won the 3,200 at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 11:19.19.
Ashley Moore, Centennial
The sophomore won the Class 4A state triple jump title with a stadium record of 38 feet, 11 ¾ inches. She also placed second in the long jump and third in the 110 hurdles.
Abigail Pradere, Carson
The junior won the 800 in 2:13.47 and the 1,600 in 5:03.39 at the Class 4A state meet.
Kapua Pulotu, Sunrise Mountain
The junior set a meet record with a throw of 138-0 to win the Class 3A state discus title. She also took the shot put with a mark of 40-8.
Gizelle Reid, Rancho
The senior set a stadium record of 54.75 in winning the 400 dash at the Class 4A state meet. Reed also ran on the 400 relay team that set the all-time Nevada record of 45.81. She ran on the winning 1,600 relay team that set a stadium record of 3:48.85, and placed second in the 200.
Mohn’Ai’ Roberson, Eldorado
The senior won the long jump at the Class 4A state meet with a mark of 18-9¾.
Aaliyah Soa, Liberty
The junior won the shot put with a mark of 43-4¼ and was second in the discus at the Class 4A state meet.
Destiny Tolliver, McQueen
The senior won the 100 hurdles in 14.33 and placed second in the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state meet.
Teleda Williams, Rancho
The senior won four events at the Class 4A state meet, setting records in all four events. Williams set meet records in the 100 (11.9 seconds) and 200 (23.85) and ran on the 400 relay team that set an all-time state record of 45.81. She also ran on the winning 1,600 relay that set a stadium record of 3:48.85.
Second Team
Alysia Allen, Reed
The senior was the Northern Region champion in the pole vault and cleared 13-0 to place second at the Class 4A state meet.
Sarriah Brown, Sierra Vista
The junior won the 800 at the Sunset Region meet. She finished third in the 800 and ran on the second-place 3,200 relay team at the Class 4A state meet.
Raquel Chavez, Basic
The junior was the Sunrise Region champion in the 1,600 and 3,200. She was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 at state.
Grace Cunningham, Silverado
The freshman cleared 5-4 to win the Class 4A state high jump title.
Jordan Davis, Rancho
The senior ran on three record-setting relays at the Class 4A state meet. The 400 relay team set an all-time Nevada record of 45.81, and the 800 (1:39.64) and 1,600 (3:48.85) relays set stadium records.
Dayvian Diaz, Shadow Ridge
The senior was the Sunset Region champ in the 100 and 200. She was second in the 100 and third in the 200 at the Class 4A state meet.
Amir’a Edmond, Rancho
The junior ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams at the Class 4A state meet. The 400 relay set an all-time Nevada record of 45.81, and the 800 relay team set a stadium record of 1:39.64.
Lily Fullmer, White Pine
The senior won the 100 hurdles with a meet-record time of 15.44 at the Class 2A state meet. She also won the 300 hurdles (46.8) and triple jump (33-6) and placed second in the 400.
Ellen Hirsberg, The Meadows
The senior won the 400 (59.12), 800 (2:19.31) and 1,600 (5:22.87) at the Class 2A state meet.
Charleyanse Howard, Del Sol
The sophomore won the 100 in 12.53 and the 200 in 25.66 at the Class 3A state meet.
Athiya Iese, Liberty
The senior had a throw of 128-4 to win the Class 4A state discus championship.
Ashley Mason, Dayton
The senior won the long jump with a mark of 17-2 ½ and the triple jump with a leap of 36-4 at the Class 3A state meet. She also ran on the winning 800 relay team.
Coach of the Year — Roy Session, Centennial
Session guided the Bulldogs to their eighth consecutive state title, winning the Class 4A state crown by 35 points. Centennial had only two champions, but scored points in 10 other events.
Honorable Mention
Gwenavere Bobowicz, Bishop Gorman
Rae Burrell, Liberty
Hannah Carr, Douglas
Kyndal Collins, Churchill County
Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue
Hannah Esparza, Arbor View
Jacquelyn Fields, Palo Verde
Rachel Garrison, Lowry
Alexis Gourrier, Centennial
Rachel Hall, Sierra Lutheran
Jill McPherson, Bishop Gorman
Julianne Manning, Centennial
Zowie Manuma, Bonanza
Roxann Patterson, Reed
Destany Pete, Owyhee
McKenzie Poulson, Pahrnagat Valley
Emilia Puskas, Bishop Gorman
Madison Rick, White Pine
Erika Robtoy, Reed
Alyssa Rowe, Carson
Kindra Ruckman, Douglas
Erin Shannon, Coronado
Carly Waller, McQueen
Ashlyn Western, Moapa Valley
Anna White, Whittell
