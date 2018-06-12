2018 Nevada All-State Girls Track Team

Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state girls track and field team.

First Team

Quincy Bonds, Centennial

The sophomore won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.5 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. She also was second in the 110 hurdles at state.

Carissa Buchholz, South Tahoe

The sophomore won the 800 (2:18.42), 1,600 (5:14.25) and 3,200 (11:24.25) at the Class 3A state meet.

Gabby Carson, Liberty

The senior set an all-time Nevada record by clearing 13-6 to win the Class 4A state pole vault title.

Alexis Melendrez, Spanish Springs

The senior won the 3,200 at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 11:19.19.

Ashley Moore, Centennial

The sophomore won the Class 4A state triple jump title with a stadium record of 38 feet, 11 ¾ inches. She also placed second in the long jump and third in the 110 hurdles.

Abigail Pradere, Carson

The junior won the 800 in 2:13.47 and the 1,600 in 5:03.39 at the Class 4A state meet.

Kapua Pulotu, Sunrise Mountain

The junior set a meet record with a throw of 138-0 to win the Class 3A state discus title. She also took the shot put with a mark of 40-8.

Gizelle Reid, Rancho

The senior set a stadium record of 54.75 in winning the 400 dash at the Class 4A state meet. Reed also ran on the 400 relay team that set the all-time Nevada record of 45.81. She ran on the winning 1,600 relay team that set a stadium record of 3:48.85, and placed second in the 200.

Mohn’Ai’ Roberson, Eldorado

The senior won the long jump at the Class 4A state meet with a mark of 18-9¾.

Aaliyah Soa, Liberty

The junior won the shot put with a mark of 43-4¼ and was second in the discus at the Class 4A state meet.

Destiny Tolliver, McQueen

The senior won the 100 hurdles in 14.33 and placed second in the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state meet.

Teleda Williams, Rancho

The senior won four events at the Class 4A state meet, setting records in all four events. Williams set meet records in the 100 (11.9 seconds) and 200 (23.85) and ran on the 400 relay team that set an all-time state record of 45.81. She also ran on the winning 1,600 relay that set a stadium record of 3:48.85.

Second Team

Alysia Allen, Reed

The senior was the Northern Region champion in the pole vault and cleared 13-0 to place second at the Class 4A state meet.

Sarriah Brown, Sierra Vista

The junior won the 800 at the Sunset Region meet. She finished third in the 800 and ran on the second-place 3,200 relay team at the Class 4A state meet.

Raquel Chavez, Basic

The junior was the Sunrise Region champion in the 1,600 and 3,200. She was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 at state.

Grace Cunningham, Silverado

The freshman cleared 5-4 to win the Class 4A state high jump title.

Jordan Davis, Rancho

The senior ran on three record-setting relays at the Class 4A state meet. The 400 relay team set an all-time Nevada record of 45.81, and the 800 (1:39.64) and 1,600 (3:48.85) relays set stadium records.

Dayvian Diaz, Shadow Ridge

The senior was the Sunset Region champ in the 100 and 200. She was second in the 100 and third in the 200 at the Class 4A state meet.

Amir’a Edmond, Rancho

The junior ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams at the Class 4A state meet. The 400 relay set an all-time Nevada record of 45.81, and the 800 relay team set a stadium record of 1:39.64.

Lily Fullmer, White Pine

The senior won the 100 hurdles with a meet-record time of 15.44 at the Class 2A state meet. She also won the 300 hurdles (46.8) and triple jump (33-6) and placed second in the 400.

Ellen Hirsberg, The Meadows

The senior won the 400 (59.12), 800 (2:19.31) and 1,600 (5:22.87) at the Class 2A state meet.

Charleyanse Howard, Del Sol

The sophomore won the 100 in 12.53 and the 200 in 25.66 at the Class 3A state meet.

Athiya Iese, Liberty

The senior had a throw of 128-4 to win the Class 4A state discus championship.

Ashley Mason, Dayton

The senior won the long jump with a mark of 17-2 ½ and the triple jump with a leap of 36-4 at the Class 3A state meet. She also ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Coach of the Year — Roy Session, Centennial

Session guided the Bulldogs to their eighth consecutive state title, winning the Class 4A state crown by 35 points. Centennial had only two champions, but scored points in 10 other events.

Honorable Mention

Gwenavere Bobowicz, Bishop Gorman

Rae Burrell, Liberty

Hannah Carr, Douglas

Kyndal Collins, Churchill County

Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue

Hannah Esparza, Arbor View

Jacquelyn Fields, Palo Verde

Rachel Garrison, Lowry

Alexis Gourrier, Centennial

Rachel Hall, Sierra Lutheran

Jill McPherson, Bishop Gorman

Julianne Manning, Centennial

Zowie Manuma, Bonanza

Roxann Patterson, Reed

Destany Pete, Owyhee

McKenzie Poulson, Pahrnagat Valley

Emilia Puskas, Bishop Gorman

Madison Rick, White Pine

Erika Robtoy, Reed

Alyssa Rowe, Carson

Kindra Ruckman, Douglas

Erin Shannon, Coronado

Carly Waller, McQueen

Ashlyn Western, Moapa Valley

Anna White, Whittell

