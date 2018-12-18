2018 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Cross Country Team

Here is the Nevada Preps 2018 all-state boys cross country team.

Nevada Preps.

Arbor View's Noah Ayala is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Valley's Christian Franklin is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Galena's Matthew Gordon is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Spanish Springs' Daniel Horner is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Joseph Hughes is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Elko's Alex Klekas is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Sierra Lutheran's Jared Marchegger is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Centennial's Alexander Miller is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Truckee's Montana Montgomery is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Desert Oasis' Landon Morrison is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

Desert Oasis' Connor Nicholas is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys cross country team.

First Team

Noah Ayala, Arbor View

The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region meet in 17:04.7 and finished seventh at state. He had four top-five finishes.

Christian Franklin, Valley

The junior won the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:22.2, the best time of any class. He won the Southern Region meet in 17:05.1. He won nine of 11 races and didn’t finish outside the top five.

Matthew Gordon, Galena

The sophomore won the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:39 for 3.1 miles. He won the Northern Region meet in 17:03. Gordon won six of nine races he entered and finished in the top three in all nine.

Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs

The senior was second at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:43.9. He won five races and finished in the top four in every meet he entered.

Joseph Hughes, Shadow Ridge

The sophomore placed second in the Class 4A Mountain Region meet in 17:13.5 and was fifth at state. He won two races and had eight top-five finishes.

Alex Klekas, Elko

The senior placed second at the Class 3A state meet in 16:53.5. He was second at the Northern Region meet. He finished in the top three in eight races.

Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran

The senior won the Class 2A state title with a time of 16:51.5 for 3.1 miles. He won the Northern Region meet in 17:10.

Alexander Miller, Centennial

The senior was eighth at the Class 4A state meet and seventh in the Mountain Region meet. He won the Red Rock Running Invitational and had five top-five finishes.

Montana Montgomery, Truckee

The junior won the Class 3A Northern Region meet in 17:03 and finished third at state. He won two races and had six top-five finishes.

Landon Morrison, Desert Oasis

The senior was third at the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 17:06.2 He was sixth at state. He had five top-five finishes.

Conner Nicholas, Desert Oasis

The senior won the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 16:54.1 for 3.1 miles. He finished third at state in 16:57.9.

Matthew Rice, McQueen

The senior placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:03.6 for 3.1 miles. He was second at the Northern Region meet. He finished in the top five in all seven races he entered.

— —

Second Team

Aidan Baughan, Faith Lutheran

The junior was sixth at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and 11th at state. He placed in the top five in six meets.

Ethan Byasse, Carson

The senior was 15th at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:26. He placed fifth at the Northern 4A League Meet.

Will Kracaw, Lowry

The senior was fifth at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 17:22.2. He placed third at the Northern Region meet. He finished in the top five in six races.

Calin Laine, Truckee

The senior placed fourth at the Class 3A state meet in 17:07.5. He was fourth at the Northern Region meet. He placed in the top four in four meets.

Noah Norris, Centennial

The sophomore finished 12th at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:21.4. He had three top-three finishes.

Jacob Potere, Spring Valley

The senior placed fourth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and 10th at state. He had five top-five finishes, including two wins.

Hunter Rauh, Carson

The sophomore finished sixth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 13th at state.

Zachary Sever, Carson

The junior finished third at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and ninth at state. He had four top-five finishes.

Massimiliano Swenson, Bishop Gorman

The senior placed second at the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 16:55.1 for 3.1 miles. He as 29th at state. He won the Desert Region race at the Red Rock Running Invitational and had seven top-five finishes.

Connor Van Cott, Damonte Ranch

The junior placed fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 14th at state. He had five top-five finishes.

Reznor Weist, Arbor View

The senior finished third at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and 16th at state. He had four top-five finishes.

Aidan White, Valley

The senior was fifth at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 17:24.6. He was third in the Southern Region. He had seven top-five finishes.

— —

Coach of the Year

Warren Mills, North Tahoe

Mills guided the Lakers to the Class 2A state title. It was their seventh consecutive state title, and the 22nd for the program, all under Mills. No other Nevada boys coach has won more than seven championships.

— —

Honorable Mention

Nickolas Burkhart, North Tahoe

Nathan Carlin, Foothill

Esondre Christian, Green Valley

Joey Davis, Bishop Manogue

Jose Granados, Beatty

Mario Gutierrez, Arbor View

Teagan Hansen, Sierra Lutheran

Preston Humes, Moapa Valley

Donovan Jones, Valley

Noah Jordan, Palo Verde

Eduardo Lopez-Cortez, Centennial

Kobe Lynch, Galena

Noah Mahlke, Spring Creek

Khyrie Palma, Somerset-Losee

Niklas Pietzke, Incline

Gonzalo Sanchez, Laughlin

George Skivington, Spring Creek

Jerrick Stastny, Moapa Valley

Trey Stevens, Reed

Mark Wilbourne, Faith Lutheran

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.