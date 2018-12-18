2018 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Cross Country Team

First Team
Noah Ayala, Arbor View
The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region meet in 17:04.7 and finished seventh at state. He had four top-five finishes.
Christian Franklin, Valley
The junior won the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:22.2, the best time of any class. He won the Southern Region meet in 17:05.1. He won nine of 11 races and didn’t finish outside the top five.
Matthew Gordon, Galena
The sophomore won the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:39 for 3.1 miles. He won the Northern Region meet in 17:03. Gordon won six of nine races he entered and finished in the top three in all nine.
Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs
The senior was second at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:43.9. He won five races and finished in the top four in every meet he entered.
Joseph Hughes, Shadow Ridge
The sophomore placed second in the Class 4A Mountain Region meet in 17:13.5 and was fifth at state. He won two races and had eight top-five finishes.
Alex Klekas, Elko
The senior placed second at the Class 3A state meet in 16:53.5. He was second at the Northern Region meet. He finished in the top three in eight races.
Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran
The senior won the Class 2A state title with a time of 16:51.5 for 3.1 miles. He won the Northern Region meet in 17:10.
Alexander Miller, Centennial
The senior was eighth at the Class 4A state meet and seventh in the Mountain Region meet. He won the Red Rock Running Invitational and had five top-five finishes.
Montana Montgomery, Truckee
The junior won the Class 3A Northern Region meet in 17:03 and finished third at state. He won two races and had six top-five finishes.
Landon Morrison, Desert Oasis
The senior was third at the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 17:06.2 He was sixth at state. He had five top-five finishes.
Conner Nicholas, Desert Oasis
The senior won the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 16:54.1 for 3.1 miles. He finished third at state in 16:57.9.
Matthew Rice, McQueen
The senior placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:03.6 for 3.1 miles. He was second at the Northern Region meet. He finished in the top five in all seven races he entered.
Second Team
Aidan Baughan, Faith Lutheran
The junior was sixth at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and 11th at state. He placed in the top five in six meets.
Ethan Byasse, Carson
The senior was 15th at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:26. He placed fifth at the Northern 4A League Meet.
Will Kracaw, Lowry
The senior was fifth at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 17:22.2. He placed third at the Northern Region meet. He finished in the top five in six races.
Calin Laine, Truckee
The senior placed fourth at the Class 3A state meet in 17:07.5. He was fourth at the Northern Region meet. He placed in the top four in four meets.
Noah Norris, Centennial
The sophomore finished 12th at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 17:21.4. He had three top-three finishes.
Jacob Potere, Spring Valley
The senior placed fourth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and 10th at state. He had five top-five finishes, including two wins.
Hunter Rauh, Carson
The sophomore finished sixth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 13th at state.
Zachary Sever, Carson
The junior finished third at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and ninth at state. He had four top-five finishes.
Massimiliano Swenson, Bishop Gorman
The senior placed second at the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 16:55.1 for 3.1 miles. He as 29th at state. He won the Desert Region race at the Red Rock Running Invitational and had seven top-five finishes.
Connor Van Cott, Damonte Ranch
The junior placed fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 14th at state. He had five top-five finishes.
Reznor Weist, Arbor View
The senior finished third at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and 16th at state. He had four top-five finishes.
Aidan White, Valley
The senior was fifth at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 17:24.6. He was third in the Southern Region. He had seven top-five finishes.
Coach of the Year
Warren Mills, North Tahoe
Mills guided the Lakers to the Class 2A state title. It was their seventh consecutive state title, and the 22nd for the program, all under Mills. No other Nevada boys coach has won more than seven championships.
Honorable Mention
Nickolas Burkhart, North Tahoe
Nathan Carlin, Foothill
Esondre Christian, Green Valley
Joey Davis, Bishop Manogue
Jose Granados, Beatty
Mario Gutierrez, Arbor View
Teagan Hansen, Sierra Lutheran
Preston Humes, Moapa Valley
Donovan Jones, Valley
Noah Jordan, Palo Verde
Eduardo Lopez-Cortez, Centennial
Kobe Lynch, Galena
Noah Mahlke, Spring Creek
Khyrie Palma, Somerset-Losee
Niklas Pietzke, Incline
Gonzalo Sanchez, Laughlin
George Skivington, Spring Creek
Jerrick Stastny, Moapa Valley
Trey Stevens, Reed
Mark Wilbourne, Faith Lutheran
