2018 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Tennis Team

Here is the Nevada Preps 2018 all-state boys tennis team.

Nevada Preps.

Palo Verde's Michael Andre is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

Damonte Ranch's Zeke Brooke is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Axel Botticelli is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

Western's Rua Elmore is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

Bonanza's Blake Kasday is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

Bonanza's Chase Kasday is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

Boulder City's Connor Mikkelson is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state boys tennis team.

First Team

Michael Andre, Palo Verde

The junior and state’s top college prospect helped the Panthers win the Class 4A state championship and won the Class 4A state singles title in his first year of high school tennis.

Axel Botticelli, Palo Verde

The junior, who won the Class 4A state singles championship last year, helped the Panthers win the Class 4A state championship and teamed with Jack Kostrinksy to win the Class 4A state doubles title.

Zeke Brooke, Damonte Ranch

The senior advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Rua Elmore, Western

The junior won the Class 3A state singles championship.

Blake Kasday, Bonanza

The junior helped the Bengals qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with his brother, Chase, to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.

Chase Kasday, Bonanza

The freshman helped the Bengals qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with his brother, Blake, to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.

Jack Kostrinksy, Palo Verde

The junior helped the Panthers win the Class 4A state championship and teamed with Axel Botticelli to win the Class 4A state doubles title.

Connor Mikkelson, Boulder City

The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and advanced to the Class 3A state singles final.

Andre Millett, Green Valley

The sophomore won advanced to the Class 4A state singles championship.

Ben Vincze, Reno

The senior advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.

— —

Second Team

Karson Bailey, Boulder City

The senior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Ty Pendleton to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.

Aiden Benoualid, Coronado

The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Kenny Dobrev, Faith Lutheran

The freshman qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Levon Grigoryan, Bonanza

The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Rahul Gupte, Clark

The junior helped the Chargers reach the Class 4A state championship and qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Zach Haas, Truckee

The senior reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.

Chase Hadley, Moapa Valley

The senior reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.

Boen Huxford, Boulder City

The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Preston Jorgenson to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.

Preston Jorgenson, Boulder City

The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Boen Huxford to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.

Ty Pendleton, Boulder City

The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Karson Bailey to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.

Coach of the Year

Patrick Herbert, Bonanza

Herbert led the Bengals to 15 wins and their first Class 4A state tournament appearance since 2008.

Honorable Mention

Mark Bernales, Clark

Will Boyden, Reno

Jeremiah Dahl, South Tahoe

Michael Doerr, Spanish Springs

Turner Drummond, Truckee

Breton Erlanger, Boulder City

Oliver Filipovic, Bishop Gorman

Justin Finseth, The Meadows

Sebastian Frace, Coronado

Dalton Fry, Incline

Slade Graham, Moapa Valley

Zach Larson, Truckee

Ethan Lee, The Meadows

Brock O’Connell, Spanish Springs

Chase Partin, Spanish Springs

Quinn Proctor, South Tahoe

Ethan Quandt, Coronado

Elliot Rost, Truckee

Clyde Rypins, South Tahoe

Zachary Schreurs, Spanish Springs

Simran Shah, Clark

Luke Sortor, Truckee

Pete Sullivan, South Tahoe

Juan Vazquez, South Tahoe

Noah Warren, Truckee

Max Wolfson, Bishop Gorman

Hunter Wresinski, Moapa Valley

Charles Brandley, Reno

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.