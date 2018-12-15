2018 Nevada Preps All-State Boys Tennis Team

First Team
Michael Andre, Palo Verde
The junior and state’s top college prospect helped the Panthers win the Class 4A state championship and won the Class 4A state singles title in his first year of high school tennis.
Axel Botticelli, Palo Verde
The junior, who won the Class 4A state singles championship last year, helped the Panthers win the Class 4A state championship and teamed with Jack Kostrinksy to win the Class 4A state doubles title.
Zeke Brooke, Damonte Ranch
The senior advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Rua Elmore, Western
The junior won the Class 3A state singles championship.
Blake Kasday, Bonanza
The junior helped the Bengals qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with his brother, Chase, to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.
Chase Kasday, Bonanza
The freshman helped the Bengals qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with his brother, Blake, to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.
Jack Kostrinksy, Palo Verde
The junior helped the Panthers win the Class 4A state championship and teamed with Axel Botticelli to win the Class 4A state doubles title.
Connor Mikkelson, Boulder City
The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and advanced to the Class 3A state singles final.
Andre Millett, Green Valley
The sophomore won advanced to the Class 4A state singles championship.
Ben Vincze, Reno
The senior advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.
— —
Second Team
Karson Bailey, Boulder City
The senior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Ty Pendleton to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.
Aiden Benoualid, Coronado
The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Kenny Dobrev, Faith Lutheran
The freshman qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Levon Grigoryan, Bonanza
The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Rahul Gupte, Clark
The junior helped the Chargers reach the Class 4A state championship and qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Zach Haas, Truckee
The senior reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.
Chase Hadley, Moapa Valley
The senior reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.
Boen Huxford, Boulder City
The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Preston Jorgenson to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.
Preston Jorgenson, Boulder City
The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Boen Huxford to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.
Ty Pendleton, Boulder City
The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Karson Bailey to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.
Coach of the Year
Patrick Herbert, Bonanza
Herbert led the Bengals to 15 wins and their first Class 4A state tournament appearance since 2008.
Honorable Mention
Mark Bernales, Clark
Will Boyden, Reno
Jeremiah Dahl, South Tahoe
Michael Doerr, Spanish Springs
Turner Drummond, Truckee
Breton Erlanger, Boulder City
Oliver Filipovic, Bishop Gorman
Justin Finseth, The Meadows
Sebastian Frace, Coronado
Dalton Fry, Incline
Slade Graham, Moapa Valley
Zach Larson, Truckee
Ethan Lee, The Meadows
Brock O’Connell, Spanish Springs
Chase Partin, Spanish Springs
Quinn Proctor, South Tahoe
Ethan Quandt, Coronado
Elliot Rost, Truckee
Clyde Rypins, South Tahoe
Zachary Schreurs, Spanish Springs
Simran Shah, Clark
Luke Sortor, Truckee
Pete Sullivan, South Tahoe
Juan Vazquez, South Tahoe
Noah Warren, Truckee
Max Wolfson, Bishop Gorman
Hunter Wresinski, Moapa Valley
Charles Brandley, Reno
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.