Here is the 2018 Nevada Preps all-state girls cross country team.

First Team

Sarriah Brown, Sierra Vista

The senior was third at the Class 4A Desert Region meet with a time of 19:45.4 for 3.1 miles. She placed eighth at state. She had eight top-five finishes, including two victories.

Carissa Buchholz, South Tahoe

The junior won the Class 3A state meet with a time of 19:01.9 for 3.1 miles, the fastest time in any class. She won the Northern Region meet in 19:20. She won five meets and placed second in three others.

Raquel Chavez-Velazquez, Basic

The senior was third at the Class 4A state meet, finishing in 19:54.8. She won the Desert Region championship in 19:25.1. She placed in the top five nine times, including four wins.

Jazmin Felix, Desert Pines

The junior won the Class 4A state title with a time of 19:28.6 for 3.1 miles. She won the Mountain Region championship in 19:30.6. She won six of the eight races she entered, and finished second in the other two.

Carley Legenbauer, Damonte Ranch

The junior finished second at the Class 4A Northern Region meet in 20:18 for 3.1 miles. She was sixth at state. She had five top-five finishes, and won two races.

Rylie Lusk, Spring Creek

The senior was second at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 19:50.9. She also finished second in the Northern Region. She had nine top-three finishes including three victories.

Imogen Olvera, McQueen

The senior was third at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and fifth at state. She finished in the top five of six races.

Emilia Puskas, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore was fourth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet in 19:45.6 and seventh at state. She finished in the top three in seven races, winning three.

Claire Rawlins, Coronado

The junior was second at the Class 4A Desert Region meet with a time of 19:41.8. She finished 12th at state, and had eight top-five finishes.

Josephine Ruggieri, Centennial

The junior placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 19:57.3 for 3.1 miles. She was second in the Mountain Region, and had eight top-five finishes.

Penelope Smerdon, Reno

The sophomore finished won the Class 4A Northern Region title with a time of 20:03 for 3.1 miles. She was second at state in 19:43.8. She won three races and had six top-three finishes.

Maya Smith, Douglas

The senior placed ninth at the Class 4A state meet and Northern Region meet. She finished in the top 10 eight times.

Second Team

Olivia Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial

The freshman placed fourth at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and 17th at state. She won five races, and had seven top-five finishes.

Emma Humes, Moapa Valley

The freshman won the Class 3A Southern Region meet in 20:55.0 for 3.1 miles and finished fourth at state. She won five races and placed in the top five 11 times.

Nirel Kaplan, Reed

The senior was 12th at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 13th at state. She placed in the top 10 five times.

Kendra Lusk, Spring Creek

The sophomore placed third at the Class 3A state meet in 20:21.9. She was third at the Northern Region meet in 20:17. She posted nine top-five finishes.

Emily McNeely, Sierra Lutheran

The senior won the Class 2A state meet with a time of 20:48.7 for 3.1 miles. She finished second at the Northern Region meet.

Marena Middleton, Damonte Ranch

The junior was fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and 10th at state. She had five top-five finishes.

McKenzie Morgan, Centennial

The senior was seventh in the Mountain Region meet and 18th at state. She finished in the top 10 in six meets.

Shailay Pearson, Sierra Vista

The sophomore finished sixth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and 11th at state. She had five top-five finishes.

Ashley Roberts, Centennial

The sophomore placed sixth at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and 14th at state. She had six top-10 finishes.

Mia Smith, Green Valley

The senior was fifth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and 15th at state. She finished first at the Labor Day Classic, and had six top-five finishes.

Isabella Terrazas, Truckee

The junior was fifth at the Class 3A state meet in 20:37.2. She placed fourth at the Northern Region meet. She placed in the top 10 five times.

Jacey Wood, Desert Oasis

The sophomore finished seventh at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and 16th at state. She had five top-five finishes.

Coach of the Year

Curtis Livreri, Centennial

The first-year coach guided the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state championship. It was Centennial’s fourth title in the past five seasons.

Honorable Mention

Ella Carr, North Tahoe

Elise Cummins, Spanish Springs

Janae Derley, Fernley

Jillian Ferre, North Tahoe

Rebecca Fisher, Reed

Josii Johnson, North Tahoe

Petra Kidd, Truckee

Jovi Kuskie, Lowry

Kili Lehmkuhl, North Tahoe

Emma Little, Spring Creek

Rosemary Little, Spring Creek

Kloe Littleman, Centennial

Shelby Olson, Moapa Valley

Emily Outland, Reed

Ellie Reese, Shadow Ridge

Amelia Swanson, Truckee

Odessa Stewart, White Pine

Claire Tillett, Reed

