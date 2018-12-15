2018 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Golf Team

Here is the Nevada Preps 2018 all-state girls golf team.

First Team

Jill Beglin, Carson

The senior shot 7-over-par 151 to tie for fourth at the Class 4A state tournament. She was second in the Northern Region tournament at 8-over 152.

Karen Beglin, Carson

The sophomore shot 7-over-par 151 to tie for fourth at the Class 4A state tournament. She was fifth at the Northern Region tournament with a 12-over 156.

Victoria Estrada, Coronado

The senior shot 1-over-par 145 to place second in the Class 4A Desert Region tournament. She shot 9-over 153 to tie for eighth at state. She won three Southeast League matches.

Morgan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran

The senior shot 8-over 152 over two days to tie for sixth at the Class 4A state tournament. She tied for third at the Mountain Region tournament with a 4-over 148. She won two Northwest League matches.

McKenzie Hall, Centennial

The sophomore placed third at the Class 4A state tournament with a two-day total of 150, leading the Bulldogs to their first state championship. She won the Mountain Region title with a 4-under 140.

Lily Landt, Wooster

The sophomore shot 3-over 147 to win the Class 4A Northern Region championship. She shot 16-over 160 to place 13th at state.

Riana Mission, Clark

The sophomore shot 6-over 150 and placed second on a scorecard playoff at the Class 4A state tournament. She won the Desert Region title with a 6-under 138. She won all five Southwest League matches.

Gracie Olkowski, Faith Lutheran

The junior won the Class 4A state championship, shooting 4-over 148 for the two-day tournament. She was second in the Mountain Region tournament at 3-under 141.

Second Team

Tatyana Carlson, Lowry

The senior shot 13-over 155 to win the individual title at the Class 3A state tournament.

Abbi Fleiner, Reno

The senior was fourth at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament with a 9-over 153. She shot 12-over 156 to tie for 10th at state.

Kaitlin Fleiner, Reed

The senior shot 9-over 153 to tie for eighth at the Class 4A state tournament. She was sixth at the Northern Region Tournament at 13-over 157.

Ryan Flynn, Truckee

The freshman shot 16-over 158 to place second at the Class 3A state tournament.

Charlotte Mason, Reno

The senior placed third at the Class 4A Northern Region tournament with a 9-over 153.

Kyndall Newman, Arbor View

The sophomore tied for third at the Class 4A Mountain Region tournament with a 4-over 148. She shot 12-over 156 to tie for 10th at state. She won two Northwest League matches.

Crystal Querol, Coronado

The senior shot 8-over 152 to tie for sixth at the Class 4A state tournament. She shot 13-over 157 to place sixth at the Desert Region tournament.

Hailey Stevenson, Centennial

The junior shot 12-over 156 to tie for 10th at the Class 4A state tournament and help the Bulldogs to the team title. She was fifth at the Mountain Region tournament at 9-over 153.

Coach of the Year

Charlie Cerrone, Centennial

The 14th-year coach led the Bulldogs to their first state title, as they topped Faith Lutheran by nine strokes to win the Class 4A title.

Honorable Mention

Logan Allen, Bishop Gorman

Maiya Baker, Palo Verde

Anna Fudenbeg, Centennial

Amelia Gladys, Bishop Manogue

Bella Gopwani, Durango

Carolyn Lemon, Western

Megan Li, Galena

Gianna Marretti, Bishop Gorman

Leila Moassessi, Sage Ridge

Breanne Nygaard, Pahrump Valley

Cassidy Phelan, Tech

Ryann Reese, Boulder City

Katelyn Smith, Cimarron-Memorial

Roycee Southerland, Bishop Gorman

Sidney Stevers, Bishop Gorman

Caroline Valle, Sierra Vista

Aliyah Williams, Sierra Vista

