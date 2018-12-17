2018 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Tennis Team

First Team
Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark
The junior five-star recruit is the state’s top college prospect, and rolled to her third consecutive Class 4A state singles title without dropping a set.
Angelique Friedrich, Bishop Gorman
The senior reached the semifinals for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Mira Filiberti, Faith Lutheran
The freshman helped the Crusaders reach the Class 4A tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Lindsey Hofflander, The Meadows
The sophomore helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A championship and reached the Class 3A singles final.
Jade Mayweather, Faith Lutheran
The senior helped the Crusaders reach the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with Kenadee Semenik to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.
Olivia Mikkelson, Boulder City
The junior helped the Eagles reach the Class 3A final and captured her second consecutive Class 3A state singles championship.
Madison Smith, Coronado
The sophomore helped the Cougars capture their second straight Class 4A team championship and reached the Class 4A state singles championship.
Andrada Stanciu, Sierra Vista
The senior teamed with her sister, Ariana, to win the Class 4A state doubles championship
Ariana Stanciu, Sierra Vista
The sophomore teamed with her sister, Andrada, to win the Class 4A state doubles championship
Kenadee Semenik, Faith Lutheran
The sophomore helped the Crusaders reach the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with Jade Mayweather to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.
— —
Second Team
Peyton Barcel, The Meadows
The junior helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Grace Nemec to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.
Madi Cherry, Western
The junior reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.
Kylan LeGreca, Reno
The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Grace Nemec, The Meadows
The senior helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Peyton Barcel to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.
Celeste Parker, Reno
The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Nishele Phansalkar-Michalik, The Meadows
The freshman helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Alliston Stone to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.
Rachelle Roxarzade, The Meadows
The freshman reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.
Erica Schwab, Reno
The junior qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
Allison Stone, The Meadows
The junior helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Nishele Phansalkar-Michalik to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.
Rachel Wurmbrand, Bonanza
The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.
— —
Coach of the Year
David Willingham, Coronado
Willingham, for the second straight season, led the Cougars to an unbeaten record and the Class 4A state championship.
— —
Honorable Mention
Lilah Abarno, Truckee
Natalie Bowman, Boulder City
Blythe Buntrock, Coronado
Kennedy Buntrock, Coronado
Michelle Cao, McQueen
Alyx Carlson, South Tahoe
Kira Collins, Truckee
Sierra Dahl, South Tahoe
Ireland Earl, McQueen
Carolyn Eppolito, Incline
Katelyn Fox, Boulder City
Allison Frost, Churchill County
Shelby Graber, Palo Verde
Mia Hatfield, Palo Verde
Shayna Indyg, The Meadows
Millie Jenkins, Incline
Kayla Mason, South Tahoe
Nicole Morgan, South Tahoe
Roxanne Okano, Palo Verde
Jazlyn Parker, Reno
Melanie Racich, Incline
Kaya Richardson, Palo Verde
Sage Schula, Reno
Claire Strimling, The Meadows
Kate Tong, Incline
Brooklyn Whittaker, Churchill County
