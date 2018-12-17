2018 Nevada Preps All-State Girls Tennis Team

Here is the Nevada Preps 2018 all-state girls tennis team.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark's Audrey Boch-Collins is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Mira Filiberti is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Bishop Gorman's Angelique Friedrich is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

The Meadows' Lindsey Hofflander is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Jade Mayweather is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Boulder City's Olivia Mikkelson is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Kenadee Semenik is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Coronado's Madison Smith is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Sierra Vista's Andrada Stanciu is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

Sierra Vista's Ariana Stainciu is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state girls tennis team.

First Team

Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark

The junior five-star recruit is the state’s top college prospect, and rolled to her third consecutive Class 4A state singles title without dropping a set.

Angelique Friedrich, Bishop Gorman

The senior reached the semifinals for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Mira Filiberti, Faith Lutheran

The freshman helped the Crusaders reach the Class 4A tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Lindsey Hofflander, The Meadows

The sophomore helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A championship and reached the Class 3A singles final.

Jade Mayweather, Faith Lutheran

The senior helped the Crusaders reach the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with Kenadee Semenik to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.

Olivia Mikkelson, Boulder City

The junior helped the Eagles reach the Class 3A final and captured her second consecutive Class 3A state singles championship.

Madison Smith, Coronado

The sophomore helped the Cougars capture their second straight Class 4A team championship and reached the Class 4A state singles championship.

Andrada Stanciu, Sierra Vista

The senior teamed with her sister, Ariana, to win the Class 4A state doubles championship

Ariana Stanciu, Sierra Vista

The sophomore teamed with her sister, Andrada, to win the Class 4A state doubles championship

Kenadee Semenik, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore helped the Crusaders reach the Class 4A state tournament and teamed with Jade Mayweather to reach the Class 4A state doubles final.

— —

Second Team

Peyton Barcel, The Meadows

The junior helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Grace Nemec to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.

Madi Cherry, Western

The junior reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.

Kylan LeGreca, Reno

The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Grace Nemec, The Meadows

The senior helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Peyton Barcel to win the Class 3A state doubles championship.

Celeste Parker, Reno

The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Nishele Phansalkar-Michalik, The Meadows

The freshman helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Alliston Stone to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.

Rachelle Roxarzade, The Meadows

The freshman reached the semifinals of the Class 3A state singles tournament.

Erica Schwab, Reno

The junior qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

Allison Stone, The Meadows

The junior helped the Mustangs win the Class 3A state championship and teamed with Nishele Phansalkar-Michalik to reach the Class 3A state doubles final.

Rachel Wurmbrand, Bonanza

The sophomore qualified for the Class 4A state singles tournament.

— —

Coach of the Year

David Willingham, Coronado

Willingham, for the second straight season, led the Cougars to an unbeaten record and the Class 4A state championship.

— —

Honorable Mention

Lilah Abarno, Truckee

Natalie Bowman, Boulder City

Blythe Buntrock, Coronado

Kennedy Buntrock, Coronado

Michelle Cao, McQueen

Alyx Carlson, South Tahoe

Kira Collins, Truckee

Sierra Dahl, South Tahoe

Ireland Earl, McQueen

Carolyn Eppolito, Incline

Katelyn Fox, Boulder City

Allison Frost, Churchill County

Shelby Graber, Palo Verde

Mia Hatfield, Palo Verde

Shayna Indyg, The Meadows

Millie Jenkins, Incline

Kayla Mason, South Tahoe

Nicole Morgan, South Tahoe

Roxanne Okano, Palo Verde

Jazlyn Parker, Reno

Melanie Racich, Incline

Kaya Richardson, Palo Verde

Sage Schula, Reno

Claire Strimling, The Meadows

Kate Tong, Incline

Brooklyn Whittaker, Churchill County