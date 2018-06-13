2018 Nevada Preps All-State Softball Team

Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state softball team.

Nevada Preps.

First Team

P Taylor Askland, Palo Verde

The senior went 14-4 with a 2.17 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 innings. She guided the Panthers to a perfect Northwest League record and a spot in the Sunset Region title game. She was the Northwest League Pitcher of the Year and is committed to Indiana.

P Shelby Basso, Basic

The sophomore led Nevada with 203 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings, and powered the Wolves to the first Sunrise Region title in school history. She won both games of a doubleheader to claim the region title.

P Tyra Clary, Spanish Springs

The sophomore was the Class 4A Northern Region pitcher of the year and helped the Cougars win the state title. She went 27-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings and batted .414.

P Tatum Spangler, Coronado

The senior was the Class 4A Sunrise League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 1.06 ERA in 105 2/3 innings with 172 strikeouts. She also batted .625 with 10 home runs, 27 doubles, 68 runs and 52 RBIs. She is committed to Kentucky.

C Hailey Merlino, Bishop Manogue

The junior was selected to the All-Northern Region first team after batting .554 with 10 home runs and 65 RBIs. She added 10 doubles and 39 runs.

C Aubrey Parks, Spanish Springs

The senior was named the Northern Region Most Valuable Player after batting .525 with a region-best 21 doubles. She helped the Cougars win the state championship.

IF Lauryn Barker, Palo Verde

The senior shortstop batted .509 with 11 home runs and was named the Northwest League Player of the Year. She helped the Panthers to a perfect league record and is committed to UNLV.

IF Mikayla Berg, Basic

The junior third baseman was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team and batted .533 with eight homers. She helped the Wolves win the region title and reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

IF Caitlyn Covington, Shadow Ridge

The junior helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region title with a .492 batting average and eight homers. The Southern Utah commit was 6-for-11 in three state tournament games with a double and a homer. She made the All-Sunset Region first team.

IF Bailey McLaughlin, Bishop Manogue

The senior led the state with 15 home runs, and batted .512 with 60 RBIs. She was named to the All-Northern Region first team. She is committed to Oregon State.

IF Brylynn Vallejos, Damonte Ranch

The senior was named the Northern Region Offensive Player of the Year after posting a .626 average with six homers, five doubles and eight triples. She had 41 RBIs and scored 48 times.

OF Shea Clements, Shadow Ridge

The junior center fielder led Southern Nevada with 73 hits and clubbed 10 home runs. She helped the Mustangs win the Sunset Region championship. She was a first-team All-Sunset Region choice and is committed to Dixie State (Utah).

OF Clara Heislen, Faith Lutheran

The junior center fielder batted .480 and was named to the All-Sunset Region first team. She hit five homers and scored 42 runs.

OF Chelie Senini, Bishop Manogue

The junior was an All-Northern Region first-team selection after leading Nevada with 72 runs and 75 hits. She batted .600 with four home runs, 10 doubles and two triples.

OF Makall Whetten, Palo Verde

The junior center fielder led Southern Nevada with 14 home runs and batted .487. The Southern Utah-signee was named to the All-Sunset Region and is Nevada’s all-time leader in HBPs.

UT Trinity Valentine, Durango

The senior pitcher led the Sunset Region with 175 strikeouts in 126 innings, and also had a 2.00 ERA. She also batted .472 with five home runs, and was the All-Southwest League Pitcher of the Year.

UT Ashley Ward, Coronado

The senior was the Sunrise League Player of the Year after batting .644 with 17 doubles. She also had a 2.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.

Second Team

P Bailey Bennett-Jordan, Boulder City

The senior was named to the Class 3A All-State first team after striking out 147 in 129 2/3 innings with a 2.11 ERA. She helped the Eagles win the Southern Region title.

P Amanda Hoffman, Douglas

The senior led the the Tigers to the Class 4A state title game with an 8-2 record and a 1.93 ERA. She struck out 79 in 76 innings. She was named to the All-Northern Region first team.

P Aliya Lange, Reed

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region pick after going 11-4 with a 2.09 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings.

P Amanda Sink, Centennial

The junior set a Nevada state record with 20 strikeouts in a seven-inning game in the Sunset Region playoffs. She struck out 157 in 103 1/3 innings with a 2.97 ERA and was named to the All-Northwest League first team.

C Grace Chavez, Palo Verde

The senior batted .451 with seven homers to lead Palo Verde to a perfect Northwest League record. She was named to the All-Northwest League first team and is committed to Virginia Tech.

C Alexis Geraldo, Durango

The senior batted .505 with 11 homers and was named to the All-Southwest League first team.

IF Kirsty Batastini, Bishop Manogue

The junior batted .404 with four home runs and 42 RBIs for the Miners.

IF Mia Buranamontri, Sierra Vista

The junior was named Southwest League co-Player of the Year after batting .558 with 11 homers and a state-best 82 RBIs.

IF Gianna Carosone, Rancho

The Michigan-bound senior batted .500 with 14 doubles on the year. She was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

IF Sydney Connors, Lowry

The junior batted .505 with 14 home runs, 12 doubles and four triples for the Buckaroos. She had 53 runs, 57 RBIs and was named to the Class 3A All-Northern Region first team.

IF Alisha Schultz, Shadow Ridge

The senior was named to the All-Northwest League after hitting .521 with 16 doubles on the year. She is committed to Colorado Mesa.

OF Mackenzie Brixie, Douglas

The senior was named to the All-Northern Region first team with .427 average this season. She scored a team-high 33 runs in helping the Tigers reach the state title game.

OF Rylee Retzer, Spanish Springs

The senior helped the the Cougars win the Class 4A state championship and hit .378 with seven homer, six doubles and three triples. She is committed to Sacramento City College.

OF Katelyn Townsend, Spanish Springs

The senior made the All-Northern Region first team and helped the Cougars win the state championship. She hit .479 with a team-high 46 runs.

OF Alexia Young, Reno

The senior made the All-Northern Region first team with a .417 average and four homers. She Scored 31 runs and drove in 25.

UT Megan Johnson, Silverado

The junior catcher/shortstop hit a Sunrise Region-best 11 homers with a .530 average. She is committed to Hawaii-Hilo and was a first-team All-Sunrise Region selection.

UT Hola Rosalia Nakayama, Sierra Vista

The sophomore was the Southwest League co-Player of the Year after batting .621 with nine homers and finishing second in the state with 75 RBIs.

Honorable Mention

Kylie Becker, Foothill

Leah Becker, Foothill

Kayla Buckmaster, Churchill County

Shelby Carvalho, Liberty

Elora Collins, Reno

Faith Cornmesser, Churchill County

Kaitlin Fazendin, Durango

Kessa Evans, Moapa Valley

Jasmine Gonzalez, Liberty

Sanoe Helenihi, Basic

Carla Hernandez, Reed

Courtney Huff, Spanish Springs

Reese Jones, Fernley

Kailee Luschar, Carson

Makenna Martin, Palo Verde

Olivia McClain, Green Valley

Meaghan McInerney, Desert Oasis

McKenna Montgomery, Fernley

Lily Osman, Boulder City

Jailene Salceido, Carson

Jacquellen Stobbe, Pahrump Valley

Kiana Tate, Centennial

Fia Tofi, Desert Oasis

Josey White, Lake Mead

