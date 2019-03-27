2019 Nevada Preps All-State Flag Football Team

First Team
Whitley Brow, Foothill
The senior caught 111 passes for 1,656 yards and 18 touchdowns and had 19 interceptions.
Jazlyn Camacho, Green Valley
The junior caught 138 passes for 1,619 yards and 16 touchdowns and had 19 interceptions, including six she returned for touchdowns. She also had 185 tackles.
Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior threw for 4,770 yards and 70 touchdowns and rushed for 1,151 yards and five scores.
Jagayra Gomes, Clark
The junior threw for 3,197 yards and 52 touchdowns and was fourth in the state with 2,323 rushing yards. She also ran for 20 touchdowns.
Deborah Grant, Green Valley
The senior led the state with 2,965 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on 396 carries. She was the second-leading scorer in the state with 201 points.
Samantha Guerra, Shadow Ridge
The senior was second in the state with 2,592 rushing yards. She also ran for 12 touchdowns and was seventh in the state with 141 tackles.
Mikaela Nunez, Legacy
The senior led the state with 2,218 receiving yards and 33 touchdown catches. She also had a state-best 34 total touchdowns. She also was ninth in the state with 134 tackles and had 12 interceptions.
Cindylou Rasiang, Bonanza
The sophomore led the state with 6,362 passing yards and 77 touchdown passes. She also rushed for 934 yards and nine touchdowns.
Stephanie Tewart, Del Sol
The senior led Class 3A with 3,726 passing yards and 75 touchdown passes. She also ran for 884 yards and six scores in helping the Dragons to the Class 3A state title.
Ashley Vasquez, Bonanza
The senior was second in the state in both receiving yards (2,050) and touchdown catches (29). She also had 11 interceptions.
Second Team
Tatiana Baes, Durango
The junior rushed for 2,421 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 417 yards and four scores.
Mya’Liah Bethea, Cimarron-Memorial
The junior caught 145 passes for 1,863 yards and 25 touchdowns. She was fourth in the state in scoring with 171 points.
Shayne Dunn, Bonanza
The senior caught 113 passes for 1,898 yards and 25 touchdowns. She was sixth in the state in scoring with 151 points.
Jaelyn Eisenhart, Coronado
The senior rushed for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns on 183 carries.
Jennifer Haberstock, Green Valley
The senior threw for 4,086 yards and 57 touchdowns.
Alexis Mathis, Canyon Springs
The junior rushed for 2,113 yards and 21 touchdowns on just 205 carries, averaging 10.3 yards per carry.
Reagan Raimer, Coronado
The senior caught 76 passes for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns. She had five interceptions and returned two for touchdowns.
Hannah Serquina, Green Valley
The junior led the state with 35 sacks and was eighth in the state with 136 tackles.
Paris Schirmer, Arbor View
The junior led the state with 232 tackles and had three interceptions.
Janeth Varela, Del Sol
The senior caught 69 passes for 1,004 yards and 24 touchdowns. She had 12 interceptions and returned two for touchdowns.
Coach of the Year: Lucas Campbell, Del Sol
The fifth-year head coach returned only four starters but led the Dragons to their first Class 3A state title and the school’s second state title in any sport.
Honorable Mention
Anna Marie Arce, Green Valley
Brisa Bautista, Las Vegas
Charlene Beck, Bonanza
Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge
Amanda Burt, Coronado
Adriana Carrillo, Tech
Jaeda Centeno, Clark
Gabriela Corchado, Durango
Nikita Eskelsen, Boulder City
Shaylee Feltner, Virgin Valley
Kaitlyn Horstdaniel, Las Vegas
Jalyn Joule, Legacy
Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista
Alicia Kestner, Bonanza
Jianna Kurtz, Foothill
Dina Lee, Cimarron-Memorial
Lexi Marquez, Foothill
Katie Mulligan, Silverado
Natasha Obradovic, Cimarron-Memorial
Ryann Reese, Boulder City
Nayeli Silva-Kahalewai, Durango
Ja’Nasia Spand, Canyon Springs
Laura Valle, Bonanza
Mai-Kia Williams, Liberty
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.