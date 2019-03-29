2019 Nevada Preps All-State Wrestling Team

Faith Lutheran's Connor Bourne is a member of the Nevada Preps all-state wrestling team.

First Team

Connor Bourne, Faith Lutheran

The senior won the Class 4A state title at 182 pounds for the third consecutive season. He finished 59-3.

Desmond Bowers, Green Valley

The senior won by fall to capture the 170-pound state title and help Gators to a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament. He was 26-7.

Rudy Cannon, Virgin Valley

The senior won the 113-pound title at the Class 3A state tournament.

Steele Dias, Green Valley

The senior went 43-6 and won the 120-pound title and helped the Gators finish second at the Class 4A state tournament. It was his third state championship.

Ben Dooley, Churchill County

The senior repeated as the 285-pound champion at the Class 3A state tournament. He finished 52-3.

Julio Duron, Basic

The senior was the Class 4A state champion at 285 pounds.

Dylan Fuchs, Spring Creek

The senior won the 145-pound championship at the Class 3A state tournament, helping the Spartans to the team title. It was his third individual title.

Nate Kendricks, Liberty

The senior was the 220-pound champion at the Class 4A state tournament.

Sean McCormick, Churchill County

The senior went 50-4 and won the Class 3A championship at 170 pounds. It was his fourth state championship.

Ryan Mitchell, Spring Valley

The junior won by fall to capture the Class 4A state title at 106 pounds. He finished 47-3.

Colby Preston, Spanish Springs

The senior won the Class 4A state title at 195 pounds, helping the Cougars claim a second consecutive team crown.

Daniel Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior took a 4-3 decision to secure the Class 4A state title at 152 pounds. He finished 56-7.

Justus Scott, Green Valley

The junior was the 160-pound champion at the Class 4A state tournament. It was his second state title, and he finished 36-9.

Anthony Sissom, Spanish Springs

The junior won the 138-pound state title and helped the Cougars win the Class 4A team championship.

Will Zernich, Green Valley

The junior won his second Class 4A state title, claiming the 126-pound championship and helping the Gators finish second as a team. He was 35-7.

Second Team

Adrian Alonso, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region title at 285 pounds and finished second at state. He finished 50-8.

Bryce Bell, Damonte Ranch

The sophomore was the 113-pound champion at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and finished second at state.

Alejandro Casarez, Reed

The junior won Class 4A state and Northern Region titles at 145 pounds.

Amado Castellon, Cimarron-Memorial

The sophomore was the Class 4A Mountain Region champion and finished second at state at 145 pounds. He went 42-4.

Nickolas Foster, Spanish Springs

The senior won the Class 4A Northern Region title at 120 pounds and placed second at state.

Devin Griffen, Spanish Springs

The sophomore rebounded from a third-place finish at the Class 4A Northern Region meet to win the 113-pound state championship. It was his second state title.

Tommy McCormick, Churchill County

The junior was the 152-pound champion at the Class 3A state tournament. It was his second state title.

Chase Milligan, Spring Creek

The sophomore won the 106-pound title at the Class 3A state tournament.

Randy Nemedez, Reed

The senior finished second at 220 pounds at the Class 4A state tournament.

Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge

The senior won the 170-pound Mountain Region title and placed second at state. He was the Mountain Region wrestler of the year.

Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron-Memorial

The junior won the Class 4A Mountain Region title at 160 pounds, helping the Spartans secure the team title. He went 54-7 and placed second at state.

Cory Sego, Spanish Springs

The senior won the Class 4A Northern Region title at 132 pounds and finished second at state.

Carter Tate, Bishop Manogue

The freshman was the runner-up at 106 pounds at the Class 4A state meet. He won the Northern Region title.

Ryan Vanario, Boulder City

The senior was the 220-pound champion at the Class 3A state tournament.

Matthew Van Riel, Shadow Ridge

The junior was the Class 4A state champion at 132 pounds, helping the Mustangs to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Coach of the Year: Joe Imelli, Spanish Springs

Imelli guided the Cougars to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship.

Honorable Mention

Carson Cook, Faith Lutheran

Tristan Cordingley, Battle Mountain

Keegan Cramer, Spanish Springs

Triston Curtis, Shadow Ridge

Jimmy Dunagan, Boulder City

Ivan Espinoza, Basic

Noah Gallardo, Shadow Ridge

Sam Gallardo, Shadow Ridge

Andres Garcia, Spring Valley

J.R. Garcia, McQueen

Frank Giovanetti, Reno

Abeg Gomez, Desert Pines

Jordan Gonzalez, Battle Mountain

Xavier Gonzalez, Desert Pines

Tyler Green, Sparks

Jose Guizar, Battle Mountain

Lincoln Hauck, Bishop Manogue

Carl Hansen, Elko

David Kalayanaprapruit, Green Valley

Bryan Lovett, Spring Valley

Parker Luthy, Spanish Springs

Tommy McCormick, Churchill County

Kenneth Martinez, Hug

Kenny Marzola, Liberty

Frankie Pelton, Durango

Eric Pickens, White Pine

Vicente Pinto, Virgin Valley

Weston Presser, Shadow Ridge

Derek Recktenwald, Green Valley

Brendan Rehmel, Bonanza

David Remer, Carson

Kaden Renshaw, Durango

Dante Reviglio, Yerington

Christian Richer, Reed

Micah Schneider, Foothill

Joaquin Wanner, Pershing County

Marc Williams, Shadow Ridge

