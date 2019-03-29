2019 Nevada Preps All-State Wrestling Team

First Team
Connor Bourne, Faith Lutheran
The senior won the Class 4A state title at 182 pounds for the third consecutive season. He finished 59-3.
Desmond Bowers, Green Valley
The senior won by fall to capture the 170-pound state title and help Gators to a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament. He was 26-7.
Rudy Cannon, Virgin Valley
The senior won the 113-pound title at the Class 3A state tournament.
Steele Dias, Green Valley
The senior went 43-6 and won the 120-pound title and helped the Gators finish second at the Class 4A state tournament. It was his third state championship.
Ben Dooley, Churchill County
The senior repeated as the 285-pound champion at the Class 3A state tournament. He finished 52-3.
Julio Duron, Basic
The senior was the Class 4A state champion at 285 pounds.
Dylan Fuchs, Spring Creek
The senior won the 145-pound championship at the Class 3A state tournament, helping the Spartans to the team title. It was his third individual title.
Nate Kendricks, Liberty
The senior was the 220-pound champion at the Class 4A state tournament.
Sean McCormick, Churchill County
The senior went 50-4 and won the Class 3A championship at 170 pounds. It was his fourth state championship.
Ryan Mitchell, Spring Valley
The junior won by fall to capture the Class 4A state title at 106 pounds. He finished 47-3.
Colby Preston, Spanish Springs
The senior won the Class 4A state title at 195 pounds, helping the Cougars claim a second consecutive team crown.
Daniel Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior took a 4-3 decision to secure the Class 4A state title at 152 pounds. He finished 56-7.
Justus Scott, Green Valley
The junior was the 160-pound champion at the Class 4A state tournament. It was his second state title, and he finished 36-9.
Anthony Sissom, Spanish Springs
The junior won the 138-pound state title and helped the Cougars win the Class 4A team championship.
Will Zernich, Green Valley
The junior won his second Class 4A state title, claiming the 126-pound championship and helping the Gators finish second as a team. He was 35-7.
Second Team
Adrian Alonso, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region title at 285 pounds and finished second at state. He finished 50-8.
Bryce Bell, Damonte Ranch
The sophomore was the 113-pound champion at the Class 4A Northern Region meet and finished second at state.
Alejandro Casarez, Reed
The junior won Class 4A state and Northern Region titles at 145 pounds.
Amado Castellon, Cimarron-Memorial
The sophomore was the Class 4A Mountain Region champion and finished second at state at 145 pounds. He went 42-4.
Nickolas Foster, Spanish Springs
The senior won the Class 4A Northern Region title at 120 pounds and placed second at state.
Devin Griffen, Spanish Springs
The sophomore rebounded from a third-place finish at the Class 4A Northern Region meet to win the 113-pound state championship. It was his second state title.
Tommy McCormick, Churchill County
The junior was the 152-pound champion at the Class 3A state tournament. It was his second state title.
Chase Milligan, Spring Creek
The sophomore won the 106-pound title at the Class 3A state tournament.
Randy Nemedez, Reed
The senior finished second at 220 pounds at the Class 4A state tournament.
Kody Presser, Shadow Ridge
The senior won the 170-pound Mountain Region title and placed second at state. He was the Mountain Region wrestler of the year.
Matthew Rodgers, Cimarron-Memorial
The junior won the Class 4A Mountain Region title at 160 pounds, helping the Spartans secure the team title. He went 54-7 and placed second at state.
Cory Sego, Spanish Springs
The senior won the Class 4A Northern Region title at 132 pounds and finished second at state.
Carter Tate, Bishop Manogue
The freshman was the runner-up at 106 pounds at the Class 4A state meet. He won the Northern Region title.
Ryan Vanario, Boulder City
The senior was the 220-pound champion at the Class 3A state tournament.
Matthew Van Riel, Shadow Ridge
The junior was the Class 4A state champion at 132 pounds, helping the Mustangs to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Coach of the Year: Joe Imelli, Spanish Springs
Imelli guided the Cougars to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship.
Honorable Mention
Carson Cook, Faith Lutheran
Tristan Cordingley, Battle Mountain
Keegan Cramer, Spanish Springs
Triston Curtis, Shadow Ridge
Jimmy Dunagan, Boulder City
Ivan Espinoza, Basic
Noah Gallardo, Shadow Ridge
Sam Gallardo, Shadow Ridge
Andres Garcia, Spring Valley
J.R. Garcia, McQueen
Frank Giovanetti, Reno
Abeg Gomez, Desert Pines
Jordan Gonzalez, Battle Mountain
Xavier Gonzalez, Desert Pines
Tyler Green, Sparks
Jose Guizar, Battle Mountain
Lincoln Hauck, Bishop Manogue
Carl Hansen, Elko
David Kalayanaprapruit, Green Valley
Bryan Lovett, Spring Valley
Parker Luthy, Spanish Springs
Tommy McCormick, Churchill County
Kenneth Martinez, Hug
Kenny Marzola, Liberty
Frankie Pelton, Durango
Eric Pickens, White Pine
Vicente Pinto, Virgin Valley
Weston Presser, Shadow Ridge
Derek Recktenwald, Green Valley
Brendan Rehmel, Bonanza
David Remer, Carson
Kaden Renshaw, Durango
Dante Reviglio, Yerington
Christian Richer, Reed
Micah Schneider, Foothill
Joaquin Wanner, Pershing County
Marc Williams, Shadow Ridge
